WATCH: BLACKPINK's Rosé reacts to Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero breakup

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Rosé of the girl group BLACKPINK had a brief humorous reaction to actress Andrea Brillantes sharing she had called it quits with basketball player Ricci Rivero.

During BLACKPINK's concert in the Philippines last March, Andrea's proposal to Ricci asking him to be her date to this year's Star Magical Prom garnered the attention of the Korean girl group. Ricci was with Andrea at the concert and said yes.

Andrea brought up the incident when Rosé hosted an Instagram Live session and asked for fans' best BLACKPINK memories as the group marks its seventh year.

The actress initially reflected on the "promposal" in Filipino, much to the amusement of the Filipino fans concurrently watching Rosé's live, but the Korean singer eventually noticed Andrea's message when she said it again in English.

"Oh it was you? [It] was in somewhere in Southeast Asia... I do remember [tjhe promposal]," Rosé said.

Andrea then said that she and Ricci had broken up, and Rosé visibly mouthed "we broke up." She covered her mouth in laughter and added, "No, I'll pretend I didn't see that."

The young actress assured her that things were better, which earned a thumbs-up from Rosé, "I'm happy that you're happy."

Ricci confirmed last June that he and Andrea broke up the month before their supposed anniversary, when he made a public proposal to her after a basketball game asking Andrea to be his girlfriend.

In an interview, Andrea claimed to have spent over P1 million in gifts for Ricci, but said that she did not regret their relationship despite claims that the athlete had indeed cheated on her.

Last month, Andrea briefly talked about the split to American singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter during the latter's concert in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater, and had the support of everyone in the audience, which surpised Sabrina. — Video by Rosé via Instagram

