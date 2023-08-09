^

Korean Wave

WATCH: BLACKPINK's Rosé reacts to Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero breakup

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 10:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Rosé of the girl group BLACKPINK had a brief humorous reaction to actress Andrea Brillantes sharing she had called it quits with basketball player Ricci Rivero.

During BLACKPINK's concert in the Philippines last March, Andrea's proposal to Ricci asking him to be her date to this year's Star Magical Prom garnered the attention of the Korean girl group. Ricci was with Andrea at the concert and said yes.

Andrea brought up the incident when Rosé hosted an Instagram Live session and asked for fans' best BLACKPINK memories as the group marks its seventh year.

The actress initially reflected on the "promposal" in Filipino, much to the amusement of the Filipino fans concurrently watching Rosé's live, but the Korean singer eventually noticed Andrea's message when she said it again in English.

"Oh it was you? [It] was in somewhere in Southeast Asia... I do remember [tjhe promposal]," Rosé said.

Andrea then said that she and Ricci had broken up, and Rosé visibly mouthed "we broke up." She covered her mouth in laughter and added, "No, I'll pretend I didn't see that."

The young actress assured her that things were better, which earned a thumbs-up from Rosé, "I'm happy that you're happy."

Ricci confirmed last June that he and Andrea broke up the month before their supposed anniversary, when he made a public proposal to her after a basketball game asking Andrea to be his girlfriend.

In an interview, Andrea claimed to have spent over P1 million in gifts for Ricci, but said that she did not regret their relationship despite claims that the athlete had indeed cheated on her.

Last month, Andrea briefly talked about the split to American singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter during the latter's concert in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater, and had the support of everyone in the audience, which surpised Sabrina. — Video by Rosé via Instagram

RELATED: Andrea Brillantes thanks Sabrina Carpenter mid-concert for guiding her through Ricci Rivero split

vuukle comment

ANDREA BRILLANTES

BLACKPINK

RICCI RIVERO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Agencies confirm Ahn Bo Hyun, Jisoo now dating
5 days ago

Agencies confirm Ahn Bo Hyun, Jisoo now dating

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun and Blackpink member Jisoo are now in a relationship. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
EXO's D.O. fulfills space film dream in 'The Moon'
12 days ago

EXO's D.O. fulfills space film dream in 'The Moon'

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
D.O. has appeared in other projects before like "My Annoying Brother," "Along with the Gods," and the television series "100...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Ryan Gosling gifts BTS' Jimin Ken's guitar after copying his look in 'Barbie'
12 days ago

Ryan Gosling gifts BTS' Jimin Ken's guitar after copying his look in 'Barbie'

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
Actor Ryan Gosling is keeping to the Ken code and gifted Korean singer Jimin from BTS a guitar he used in his latest movie...
Korean Wave
fbtw
WATCH: BTS' Suga, Stray Kids, Twice's Jeongyeon attend Seoul's Samsung Unpacked
12 days ago

WATCH: BTS' Suga, Stray Kids, Twice's Jeongyeon attend Seoul's Samsung Unpacked

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
The giant multinational electronics corporation introduced a slew of new products in its flip and folded phones as well as...
Korean Wave
fbtw
NCT Home in the Philippines: What to expect
13 days ago

NCT Home in the Philippines: What to expect

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
NCT Home has finally arrived in the Philippines as Next In Line Entertainment and NICE Entertainment bring the much-awaited...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with