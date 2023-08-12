David Licauco on Jak Roberto: 'He's smart enough na maintindihan'

MANILA, Philippines — The trio of David Licauco, Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto are currently the talk of the town as fans are divided between the reel- and real-life pairing of Barbie with the two gentlemen.

Social media has all three in popular memes: Jak Roberto University for his Anti-Selos courses, Barbie Forteza State University and David Licauco State University.

Jak is aware of this and even poked fun at his popular meme by making his own and uploading it on social media.

David, meanwhile, has said that he understands some fans' overzealousness but hopes that there will be no hate thrown at anyone.

The memes continue for the three and are expected to linger with Jak starring in an upcoming drama titled "The Missing Husband."

Jak's real-life girlfriend, Barbie, meanwhile, is currently filming with David for their TV reunion after "Maria Clara at Ibarra." They are taking on the roles of Monique and Carding in the TV remake of the 1991 Sharon Cuneta and Robin Padilla starrer "Maging Sino Ka Man."

David was asked about Barbie and Jak at last Friday's opening of Blue Water Day Spa in Estancia Mall in Pasig City.

The actor was present as a guest and a frequent customer at the popular spa franchise.

Part of the job

He was asked if he had told Jak about the scenes he and Barbie would be shooting for the show.

"Hindi ko natanong si Jak kasi I feel like maintindihan naman niya 'yung situation. And knowing him, he's smart enough na maintindihan and taga-showbiz din siya, so, I don't think it's going to be a problem," the actor said.

He was also asked if he and Barbie had ever talked about some fans' clamor for him and Barbie to pursue a relationship.

"I think what we talk about lang is paano namin i-handle 'yung mga ganitong situation 'cause I think... Hindi naman siya problem for us. Ang ayaw lang naman talaga namin is 'pag may hates 'di ba? At the end of the day, tao lang din naman kami."

"But then again, you also have to understand the sides of the story. Kami entertainers, meron din naman na-entertain. Kailangan intindihin 'yung both sides," he explained.

David said that he is okay with supporting them as long as fans remain positive.

The actor also gamely answered about his popular TikTok meme about the David Licauco State University, where he is painted as a personality who is a "Bachelor of Science in Bestfriend major in Comforting."

"Nakakatuwa kasi 'yun 'yung trabaho namin, trabaho ko. Maging entertainer so the fact na nakaka-entertain ako, I must be doing something right. Happy ako na somehow napapa-happy ko sila," David said.

