^

Entertainment

David Licauco on Jak Roberto: 'He's smart enough na maintindihan'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 12, 2023 | 4:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The trio of David Licauco, Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto are currently the talk of the town as fans are divided between the reel- and real-life pairing of Barbie with the two gentlemen. 

Social media has all three in popular memes: Jak Roberto University for his Anti-Selos courses, Barbie Forteza State University and David Licauco State University. 

Jak is aware of this and even poked fun at his popular meme by making his own and uploading it on social media. 

David, meanwhile, has said that he understands some fans' overzealousness but hopes that there will be no hate thrown at anyone. 

The memes continue for the three and are expected to linger with Jak starring in an upcoming drama titled "The Missing Husband." 

@leexanne_15 Replying to @IG: tripleabattery_15 Updated Version ????? #fyp #jakroberto #antiselos #davidlicauco #comfort #joshuagarcia #friendly #barbieforteza #lowkey #geraldanderson #ghosting ? original sound - Kristin Chirico

Jak's real-life girlfriend, Barbie, meanwhile, is currently filming with David for their TV reunion after "Maria Clara at Ibarra." They are taking on the roles of Monique and Carding in the TV remake of the 1991 Sharon Cuneta and Robin Padilla starrer "Maging Sino Ka Man." 

David was asked about Barbie and Jak at last Friday's opening of Blue Water Day Spa in Estancia Mall in Pasig City. 

The actor was present as a guest and a frequent customer at the popular spa franchise. 

Part of the job

He was asked if he had told Jak about the scenes he and Barbie would be shooting for the show. 

"Hindi ko natanong si Jak kasi I feel like maintindihan naman niya 'yung situation. And knowing him, he's smart enough na maintindihan and taga-showbiz din siya, so, I don't think it's going to be a problem," the actor said. 

He was also asked if he and Barbie had ever talked about some fans' clamor for him and Barbie to pursue a relationship. 

"I think what we talk about lang is paano namin i-handle 'yung mga ganitong situation 'cause I think... Hindi naman siya problem for us. Ang ayaw lang naman talaga namin is 'pag may hates 'di ba? At the end of the day, tao lang din naman kami." 

"But then again, you also have to understand the sides of the story. Kami entertainers, meron din naman na-entertain. Kailangan intindihin 'yung both sides," he explained. 

David said that he is okay with supporting them as long as fans remain positive.

The actor also gamely answered about his popular TikTok meme about the David Licauco State University, where he is painted as a personality who is a "Bachelor of Science in Bestfriend major in Comforting." 

"Nakakatuwa kasi 'yun 'yung trabaho namin, trabaho ko. Maging entertainer so the fact na nakaka-entertain ako, I must be doing something right. Happy ako na somehow napapa-happy ko sila," David said. 

RELATED: WATCH: David Licauco reacts to calls for Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto to break up

vuukle comment

BARBIE FORTEZA

DAVID LICAUCO

JAK ROBERTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino

Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media users were puzzled if Kris Aquino and Mark Leviste got married in the US after the Batangas vice governor commented...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano cleared of Syndicated Estafa, also scam victim &mdash; NBI; Vilma Santos reacts

Luis Manzano cleared of Syndicated Estafa, also scam victim — NBI; Vilma Santos reacts

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) absolved Kapamilya host Luis Manzano in the Syndicated Estafa complaint against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe leaves 'Batang Quiapo' to prepare for wedding

Lovi Poe leaves 'Batang Quiapo' to prepare for wedding

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Lovi Poe has reportedly filmed advance episodes of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" before leaving for Europe. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Robi Domingo lauded for professionalism in hosting despite fianc&eacute;e Maqui's autoimmune disease

Robi Domingo lauded for professionalism in hosting despite fiancée Maqui's autoimmune disease

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya host Robi Domingo showed how professional he was hosting the Acer Day Concert last Sunday in Mall of Asia Arena...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nakakatawa': Ruffa Gutierrez denies rumored wedding with ex Yilmaz Bektas

'Nakakatawa': Ruffa Gutierrez denies rumored wedding with ex Yilmaz Bektas

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez denied rumors that she and ex Yilmaz Bektas have tied the knot again in a civil ceremony and will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Robin, Mariel Padilla spread sweetness at Michael Leyva&rsquo;s Malaca&ntilde;ang show

WATCH: Robin, Mariel Padilla spread sweetness at Michael Leyva’s Malacañang show

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
Senator Robin Padilla and wife, TV host Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla, shared a tender moment at Filipino fashion designer Michael...
Entertainment
fbtw
Malaysia festival nixed over gay kiss seeks $2.7 million from The 1975

Malaysia festival nixed over gay kiss seeks $2.7 million from The 1975

By Agence France-Presse | 6 hours ago
The Good Vibes music festival in Kuala Lumpur was cancelled after the The 1975's frontman Matt Healy launched a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Emmys postponed until January over Hollywood strikes

Emmys postponed until January over Hollywood strikes

By Andrew Marszal | 7 hours ago
The Emmys are the most significant entertainment event so far to be delayed by Hollywood's first industry-wide walkout...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino Swifties embrace Taylor Sheesh amid Taylor Swift&rsquo;s &lsquo;The Eras Tour' exclusion

Filipino Swifties embrace Taylor Sheesh amid Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour' exclusion

By John Marwin Elao | 7 hours ago
As Filipino Swifties step in to fill the void left by the exclusion from Taylor Swift's tour schedule, we can anticipate more...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with