WATCH: David Licauco reacts to calls for Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto to break up

MANILA, Philippines — David Licauco reacted to social media users' clamor for Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto to break up so he and the actress would have a chance to be with each other in real life.

Philstar.com asked David about the issue during the launch of his new endorsement, the Oppo Reno 10 5G.

David said that fans should respect their personal lives, but he understands their clamor.

“They all have to respect 'yung personal lives namin and siyempre mahal niya si Jak Roberto even before our love team so we have to respect that,” David told Philstar.com.

Sint a misij ???????????? pic.twitter.com/HxnJ19H0e3 — David Licauco (@davidlicauco) July 25, 2023

“Pero siyempre maiintindihan mo din 'yung fans' standpoint na, parang 'yon ang nagpapasaya sa kanila e. Hindi naman natin sila masisi kung magagalit sila. Hindi natin sila masisisi kung pinupush nila kami kasi iyon ang happiness nila,” he added.

David asked their fans to respect their personal lives as he wanted to just spread good vibes.

“I think we have to respect that. Pero kailangan nating i-respeto 'yung personal life namin and i-respeto 'yung love team kasi happy naman kaming nagpapasaya,” he said.

“Pero ayoko naman 'yung binabash kasi may feelings din e. Nakikita ko 'yung mga tweets, although I truly appreciate the support talaga. 'Yon na nga 'di ba. Happiness nila 'yon, wala akong magagawa don, gusto ko masaya sila. Spread the positivity na lang siguro,” he added.

David is one of the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G endorsers present at the event. Other endorsers present included Bea Alonzo, Laureen Uy and other content creators.

The event was held at the Manila Hotel last night.

