^

Entertainment

WATCH: David Licauco reacts to calls for Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto to break up

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 3:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — David Licauco reacted to social media users' clamor for Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto to break up so he and the actress would have a chance to be with each other in real life.

Philstar.com asked David about the issue during the launch of his new endorsement, the Oppo Reno 10 5G.

David said that fans should respect their personal lives, but he understands their clamor.   

“They all have to respect 'yung personal lives namin and siyempre mahal niya si Jak Roberto even before our love team so we have to respect that,” David told Philstar.com. 

“Pero siyempre maiintindihan mo din 'yung fans' standpoint na, parang 'yon ang nagpapasaya sa kanila e. Hindi naman natin sila masisi kung magagalit sila. Hindi natin sila masisisi kung pinupush nila kami kasi iyon ang happiness nila,” he added.  

David asked their fans to respect their personal lives as he wanted to just spread good vibes. 

“I think we have to respect that. Pero kailangan nating i-respeto 'yung personal life namin and i-respeto 'yung love team kasi happy naman kaming nagpapasaya,” he said. 

“Pero ayoko naman 'yung binabash kasi may feelings din e. Nakikita ko 'yung mga tweets, although I truly appreciate the support talaga. 'Yon na nga 'di ba. Happiness nila 'yon, wala akong magagawa don, gusto ko masaya sila. Spread the positivity na lang siguro,” he added. 

David is one of the OPPO Reno10 Series 5G endorsers present at the event. Other endorsers present included Bea Alonzo, Laureen Uy and other content creators.

The event was held at the Manila Hotel last night.

RELATEDBarbie Forteza, David Licauco, Martin del Rosario star in anti-scam campaign


 

vuukle comment

BARBIE FORTEZA

DAVID LICAUCO

JAK ROBERTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maja Salvador reveals Valentine's civil wedding with Rambo Nu&ntilde;ez before Bali

Maja Salvador reveals Valentine's civil wedding with Rambo Nuñez before Bali

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Maja Salvador revealed that she had an intimate civil wedding with husband Rambo Nuñez in Manila before they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maja Salvador, Rambo Nu&ntilde;ez tie the knot in Bali

Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez tie the knot in Bali

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez have tied the knot in a Bali, Indonesia earlier today.
Entertainment
fbtw
What Noli de Castro didn't know: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde urge donations to calamity victims instead of wedding gifts

What Noli de Castro didn't know: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde urge donations to calamity victims instead of wedding gifts

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
It can be recalled that in the closing spiel of "TV Patrol" last Friday, the day of Arjo and Maine's wedding, de Castro said...
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB's Lala Sotto answers to challenge to hold parents accountable for 'EAT' alleged misconduct

MTRCB's Lala Sotto answers to challenge to hold parents accountable for 'EAT' alleged misconduct

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) Chairperson Lala Sotto has responded to Internet users’...
Entertainment
fbtw
Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh, James Reid's business partner, allegedly detained, to be deported

Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh, James Reid's business partner, allegedly detained, to be deported

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Careless Management Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeffrey Oh was reportedly arrested last July 28 because his company has...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Multi-faceted on and off screen: The many passions of Jodi Sta. Maria
Sponsored

Multi-faceted on and off screen: The many passions of Jodi Sta. Maria

By Euden Valdez | 1 day ago
Jodi Sta. Maria has been making her mark in the entertainment industry with recent, unforgettable roles on screen.
Entertainment
fbtw
Agencies confirm Ahn Bo Hyun, Jisoo now dating

Agencies confirm Ahn Bo Hyun, Jisoo now dating

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun and Blackpink member Jisoo are now in a relationship. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jomari Yllana, Abby Viduya gunning for 'Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck' Las Vegas wedding

Jomari Yllana, Abby Viduya gunning for 'Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck' Las Vegas wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya are set to marry in a civil ceremony in Las Vegas this November. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Earth 2023 announces final competition date

Miss Earth 2023 announces final competition date

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The Miss Earth pageant, through its mother company Carousel Productions, announced that the coronation night of the 23rd edition,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with