ABS-CBN Ball makes September comeback

Coco Martin and Vice Ganda arrived separately at the ABS-CBN Ball 2018 red carpet

MANILA, Philippines — The ABS-CBN Ball is making a comeback this September after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the network's franchise challenges.

In its Instagram account, ABS-CBN shared a teaser video of the upcoming ball to be held on September 30.

"A new chapter begins," it captioned the post.

The ABS-CBN Ball's return last year was put on hold due to "current circumstances."

"We remain grateful to our Kapamilya stars, industry partners, and friends for their unwavering support," the statement also read.

The last ball was held on Sept. 14, 2019 at Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City.

