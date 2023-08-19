^

ABS-CBN Ball makes September comeback

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 19, 2023 | 11:49am
Coco Martin and Vice Ganda arrived separately at the ABS-CBN Ball 2018 red carpet
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — The ABS-CBN Ball is making a comeback this September after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the network's franchise challenges.

In its Instagram account, ABS-CBN shared a teaser video of the upcoming ball to be held on September 30. 

"A new chapter begins," it captioned the post. 

The ABS-CBN Ball's return last year was put on hold due to "current circumstances."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABS-CBN News (@abscbnnews)

"We remain grateful to our Kapamilya stars, industry partners, and friends for their unwavering support," the statement also read.

The last ball was held on Sept. 14, 2019 at Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City.

RELATED: ABS-CBN Ball postpones October return

ABS-CBN BALL
Philstar
x
