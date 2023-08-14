^

IN PHOTOS: Jollibee treats fans to one day with Joshua Garcia

August 14, 2023 | 4:00pm
"Joshua definitely brings joy to a lot of people through his talent to entertain and passion for his craft."
Joshua, fans and the Cheesy Yumburger were all 'Yummy Together'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya heartthrob Joshua Garcia recently visited the Jollibee Katipunan branch and spent the day with over 100 of his loyal fans!

The actor was seen donning the iconic Jollibee crew uniform, giving away free Cheesy Yumburger, engaging in a meet-and-greet session and photo op with guests, even dancing to the Cheesy Yumburger jingle with the Jollibee mascots and fans.

“As one of Jollibee’s brand ambassadors, Joshua definitely brings joy to a lot of people through his talent to entertain and passion for his craft,” Pam Reyes, assistant vice president for Handhelds, said.

“This special day shows how Jollibee loves to bring joyful moments to customers not only through great-tasting, value-for-money food, but also through memorable experiences and connections.”

In addition to Joshua and his fans, the Cheesy, Beefy, Langhap-Sarap Cheesy Yumburger also played a big role during the event.

Coming from a highly acclaimed base of the Yumburger’s beefy patty, the Cheesy Yumburger variant lets you discover the combination of cheese and beef which are truly “Yummy Together.”

From there, you get an irresistible experience from the aromatic and flavorful beef, creamy cheese, special burger dressing and soft buns.

Drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and indulge in a Cheesy Yumburger for only P62.

Available via dine-in, take-out or drive-thru, you can also opt to have it safely delivered to you via the Jollibee delivery app, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and foodpanda!

 

