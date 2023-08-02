WATCH: 'Julanis' Morissette sings about rain at Manila 2023 concert

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoons Egay and Falcon had no effect on Filipino concertgoers who wanted to watch Grammy Award winner Alanis Morrisette perform once again in the country.

Thousands of fans flocked to SM Mall of Asia Arena last night to witness Alanis sing her popular songs that cemented her legacy as one of the world's best female alternative-rock icons.

After the opening act by Filipino singer Ice Seguerra, Alanis started the first of her two-night concert in Manila with "All I Really Want, " "Hand In My Pocket," "Right Through You," "You Learn" and "Forgiven."

Crowds went gaga when Alanis sang "Head Over Feet," especially when she used the cylinder instrument that made the song so iconic.

She then sang "So Unsexy," "Ablaze, " "Nemesis," "Perfect," "Losing The Plot," and "Wake Up. "

The night was even made more memorable for all the concertgoers when she sang "Ironic," arguably her most popular song.

WATCH: Alanis performs 'Ironic' at Manila 2023 concert

Philstar.com even heard some of the attendees saying that the song was the perfect theme song for Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde's wedding last Sunday.

Thus, in a Philstar.com edit, a video by one of the wedding's guests, Liza Diño, was then juxtaposed by Philstar.com with a viral video of a couple getting married in a flooded historic Barasoain Church in Bulacan, with Alanis' concert vocals on the background singing "Ironic" with lyrics that go, "It's like rain on your wedding day."

Alanis then sang "Sympathetic Character," "Smiling," and "I Remain" as she ended the concert with "You Oughta Know."

Alanis and her band left the stage but Filipino fans were still asking for more.

She came back singing "Your House," "Uninvited" And "Thank You."

Alanis' concert in Manila was part of her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album and was originally scheduled to take place in Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena in April 2020, but it was moved to December 2021, then to November 2022. The shows have been postponed three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. — Videos by Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo; Liza Diño; Jan Robin Rodriguez; editing by Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya