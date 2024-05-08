Kat Alano shares rape post after Vhong Navarro wins case vs Deniece Cornejo, others

MANILA, Philippines — Days after Vhong Navarro won his case against Deniece Cornejo, Cedrick Lee and two others, Kat Alano shared another cryptic post about rape.

In her Twitter account, Kat shared a rape story about married couple.

"TW: Rape. Most of you don’t understand what rape is. You think it is some shady act committed in a dark alleyway," she wrote.

"Here is an example of a man doing it to his wife. To him, it’s just his ‘urges’ being fulfilled," she added.

TW: Rape

Most of you don’t understand what rape is. You think it is some shady act committed in a dark alleyway.



Here is an example of a man doing it to his wife. To him, it’s just his ‘urges’ being fulfilled.

pic.twitter.com/liJIEnyRDR — Breaking free (@katalano) May 7, 2024

In another post, Kat also shared about rapists.

"All rape is unforgivable when the rapists have no remorse," she wrote.

https://t.co/B7vS7nRLiz — Breaking free (@katalano) May 7, 2024

Last March 2023, Kat wrote a cryptic post after the Supreme Court's (SC) Third Division ordered the dismissal of rape and acts of lasciviousness charges against Vhong due to lack of probable cause.

In her Twitter account, Kat posted about connections.

"So you gotta have frieeeends…" she wrote.

"Friends in all the right places, even when you’re wrong," she added.

It can be recalled that in 2014, Alano claimed she was raped by a famous celebrity, who allegedly drugged her and launched smear campaigns to destroy her career.

