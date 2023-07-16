'Maria Clara at Ibarra' star Julie Anne San Jose to guest on 'It's Showtime'

MANILA, Philippines — After her co-star Barbie Forteza, Julie Anne San Jose is set to appear in "It's Showtime" this Monday.

"Madlang People! Game na game sa pasabog performance ang hatid sa atin ni Kapuso star JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE this Monday sa It's Showtime! Abangan!" read the announcement on the show's Facebook page.

Julie Anne shared the post and simply said, "Kita kits, Madlang People!"

The singer-actress follows in the footsteps of her "Maria Clara at Ibarra" co-star Barbie Forteza, who was among the special guests at the first-ever episode of "It's Showtime" that was shown on GTV last July 1.

Barbie, together with Pokwang, Rayver Cruz, Rodjun Cruz and Sanya Lopez, joined Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Jhong Hilario and guest ABS-CBN stars on the said episode.

"It's Showtime" started airing on GMA-7's sister channel, GTV, last July 1 after their agreement with TV5 ended last month.

