^

Entertainment

'Maria Clara at Ibarra' star Julie Anne San Jose to guest on 'It's Showtime'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 16, 2023 | 3:14pm
'Maria Clara at Ibarra' star Julie Anne San Jose to guest on 'It's Showtime'
Singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — After her co-star Barbie Forteza, Julie Anne San Jose is set to appear in "It's Showtime" this Monday. 

"Madlang People! Game na game sa pasabog performance ang hatid sa atin ni Kapuso star JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE this Monday sa It's Showtime! Abangan!" read the announcement on the show's Facebook page. 

Julie Anne shared the post and simply said, "Kita kits, Madlang People!"

The singer-actress follows in the footsteps of her "Maria Clara at Ibarra" co-star Barbie Forteza, who was among the special guests at the first-ever episode of "It's Showtime" that was shown on GTV last July 1. 

Barbie, together with Pokwang, Rayver Cruz, Rodjun Cruz and Sanya Lopez, joined Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Jhong Hilario and guest ABS-CBN stars on the said episode. 

"It's Showtime" started airing on GMA-7's sister channel, GTV, last July 1 after their agreement with TV5 ended last month. 

RELATED: 'G na G': Barbie Forteza earns praise from Vice Ganda, meets 'Batang Cute-Po' Argus

 

IT'S SHOWTIME

JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TAPE to sue former 'Eat Bulaga' members &mdash; report

TAPE to sue former 'Eat Bulaga' members — report

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) is reportedly filing a case against former members of "Eat Bulaga" (EB)....
Entertainment
fbtw
After noontime showdown, TV5 and ABS-CBN alliance restarts afternoon TV competition

After noontime showdown, TV5 and ABS-CBN alliance restarts afternoon TV competition

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Now that the noontime arena hullabaloo has simmered, TV5 is out to enter the afternoon drama spot with a bang, thanks to a...
Entertainment
fbtw
TAPE, GMA respond to TVJ copyright infringement charges

TAPE, GMA respond to TVJ copyright infringement charges

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. responded to Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's copyright infringement...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lisa Marie Presley death linked to weight loss surgery

Lisa Marie Presley death linked to weight loss surgery

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The death of Lisa Marie Presley, the singer-songwriter and only child of rock and roll legend Elvis, was caused by a bowel...
Entertainment
fbtw
Willie Revillame open to collaborate with TAPE

Willie Revillame open to collaborate with TAPE

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed that Willie Revillame is open for communication with Television and Production...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ben&Ben enters &lsquo;new era of musical growth&rsquo; with latest single, international tour

Ben&Ben enters ‘new era of musical growth’ with latest single, international tour

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
‘Lyrically, a lot of it is influenced by the changes in our personal lives. We are at that point na pati sa personal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift&rsquo;s re-recorded Speak Now still makes for great listen

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded Speak Now still makes for great listen

By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
Taylor Swift is a music-making dynamo. She is songwriter, singer, producer, background singer, etc. of every recording she...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Passionista' Anne Curtis shares tips on how to keep an organized life

'Passionista' Anne Curtis shares tips on how to keep an organized life

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 23 hours ago
Staying on top of her game, be it in beauty and fashion, fitness, food, travel, or business with her friends, and now being...
Entertainment
fbtw
Singapore experiences surge in accommodation inquiries for Coldplay's 2024 concert

Singapore experiences surge in accommodation inquiries for Coldplay's 2024 concert

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
If digital travel platform Agoda’s data is right on track, then all roads will lead to Singapore in January 2024, right...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with