WATCH: Kim Chiu reacts to 'It's Showtime' GTV move

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 8:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Chiu thinks the transfer of "It's Showtime" on GTV is interesting and spicy, just like how she prefers her food. 

The host-actress was speaking to the press at the launch of Chowking's newest variant, the Spicy Chao Fan, which the brand started offering in early June and reportedly has sold over one million bowls of it since then. 

"Spicy siyempre. It's interesting. It's something na papanoorin mo talaga and aabangan mo talaga," Kim said. 

The actress was at the launch as the brand's endorser for six years now. She said nothing much is going to be changed in their popular noontime show except that they are going to be seen by more people. 

"It's still gonna be the same. Mas wider lang talaga 'yung naging reach namin. We're just very happy and very thankful na sa maraming platforms kami mapapanood. Mas maraming channels and mas maraming madlang people ang mapapasaya," Kim said. 

Prior to "It's Showtime" moving to GMA-7's affiliate channel, GTV, the show was a blocktimer over at TV5. Its contract expired with the network last June 30. It had its first simulcast on GTV last Saturday, July 1, apart from it being streamed on ABS-CBN platforms and shown in affiliate channels. 

In place of their old blocktime, the embattled hosts of "Eat Bulaga" premiered their own show "E.A.T." Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and their co-hosts started airing their new show last July 1 as they left their "Eat Bulaga" produced by Television and Production Exponents, Inc. (TAPE) last May 31.  

Kim is happy that apart from a new home, they were able to work with stars of GMA, which had previously been thought impossible except on rare occasions where the stars of erstwhile rivals, GMA-7 and ABS-CBN, were collaborating for a movie and promoting it on their respective noontime and talk shows.  

At last Saturday's first episode of "It's Showtime" on GTV, the hosts were joined by GMA-7 stars. 

Kim was in a production number with her fellow ABS-CBN stars, Alexa Ilacad and Belle Mariano. They were joined by GMA-7 star Barbie Forteza. Pokwang, Christian Bautista and brothers Rayver and Rodjun Cruz also performed at last Saturday's episode. 

"Siyempre nakaka-excite 'yun for our madlang people viewers. Lahat naman ng ginagawa namin para sa madlang people. At least, we gave them a different taste," she said.

Kim playfully answered "Xian for life" when asked who she wanted to work with among the stars of GMA-7. Xian is a Viva Artist Agency talent who is currently seen on GMA-7. He recently topbilled the sports drama "Hearts on Ice." His next project on GMA-7 is the delayed "Love. Die. Repeat," with Jennylyn Mercado. 

"Kahit sino naman basta maganda 'yung project e," Kim replied. 

RELATED: Kim Chiu sympathizes with 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

