Alden Richards teases another Eraserheads project

Eraserheads at their 'Ang Huling El Bimbo: The Eraserheads Reunion Concert' held on December 22, 2022 in SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards is happy to hear that the beloved, iconic Filipino band Eraserheads is heading on to another world tour, and as producer Alden, the actor said there will be another related project that will be announced soon.

The actor, who is exploring events production and even film direction, sat down for a few minutes with Philstar.com for an exclusive interview during the meet-and-greet held inside the concept store of Vivo in SM Megamall.

Apart from being one of the most popular actors in the country today, Alden also produces shows and events. He has a production company called Myriad Entertainment Corp., which was one of the co-producers of the successful 2022 much-anticipated reunion concert "Huling El Bimbo: Eraserheads Reunion Concert." He currently sits as its Chief Executive Officer.

Last week, Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia teased about the band's upcoming world tour that will have stops in the United States, Canada and Dubai. A few days after, Ely's manager and ex-wife Diane Ventura revealed the dates for the world tour, set to happen in July in the United States and Canada and in December in Dubai.

"We cannot, like, let the clamor die down. So, right now kasi dito sa Philippines, medyo maraming pumasok na engagements si Myriad, my company. So parang hindi na namin ma-handle 'yung international concert tour ng Eraserheads. But we're very happy na 'yung mga concert legs nila all over the world are very successful," the actor said.

His production company might not be involved with the planned world tour, but Alden teased that there will be an upcoming Eraserheads-related project that is on the way.

"But right now, there's gonna be another project coming out of the concert na ia-announce namin very soon. 'Yun nga, parang may lalabas pa na isang project na out of the Eraserheads concert that we're still part of it," he said.

His foray into events production paid off.

The 2022 Eraserheads reunion concert was named the Concert of the Year and the Group Concert Performer of the Year at the 15th Star Awards for Music.

