Alden Richards on Kathryn Bernardo: 'I really want it to be personal'

Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo make a handsome love team in Star Cinema’s 2019 film 'Hello, Love, Goodbye.'

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards believes that there are things that one can keep out of the public eye.

In his interview with Preview as the May 2024 cover, Alden said his friendship with actress Kathryn Bernardo did not end after shooting their 2019 blockbuster movie "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

"The friendship never ended. Naging solid din talaga 'yung samahan naming lahat," he said, admitting that he was just "overwhelmed."

“Whatever is happening between Kath and I, I really want it to be personal,” he added.

Apart from keeping some things private, Alden also kept mum on the reported sequel of "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

Last week, Alden told Philstar.com that he is hoping that his reunion movie with Kathryn will push through.

"Siyempre ako naman kung talagang matutuloy 'yun, gusto ko rin naman siyang matuloy," he said.

"Wishful thinking, but right now kasi, hindi pa rin naman kami nasasabihan if it's gonna happen, but kung matuloy man, maraming nag-aabang. Isa rin ako doon. So sana matuloy," he added.

Alden attended Kathryn's house blessing and separate birthday party held in a remote beach. He also surprised Kathryn during the actress' post-birthday celebration with a bouquet of flowers.

When asked what is the real score between them, Alden said, "What you see is what you get."

"Hindi lang din talaga kailangan lagi ipamalita sa social media 'yung mga ganiyan. You know, sometimes 'yung mga personal things that's happening, better be personal na lang," he added.

