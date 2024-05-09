Maris Racal says goodbye to Irene Tiu in 'Can't Buy Me Love' with silly snaps

Kapamilya actress Maris Racal as Irene Tiu of the ABS-CBN hit series "Can't Buy Me Love."

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maris Racal bid farewell to her well-loved character Irene Tiu of the ABS-CBN hit series "Can't Buy Me Love."

Maris took to her Instagram account to share edited photos featuring her iconic role, creatively inserted into various movie posters.

"So we did this silly photoshoot just to say bye to Irene Tiu," she wrote.

"Just had to do it," she added.

Maris and on-screen partner Anthony Jennings recently expressed their happines over their "unexpected chemistry" in the show.

"Kami sobrang natutuwa sa mga reaction ng netizens, ng casual viewers, hindi namin ito in-expect ito talaga. At dahil sa reaction nila mas nagiging excited kaming gawin ang mga eksena together at gandahan pa ang scenes," Maris told ABS-CBN News.

"Actually nagugulat nga ako sa mga na-take na namin na scenes, nakakalimutan ko na, bigla na lang mag-trending, lalo na sobrang love ng tao sa ginagawa namin. And of course, credit ko din kay Maris, magaling talaga siya. Sobrang grateful na palagi tinatanggap ng mga tao," Anthony added.

RELATED: 'Gets namin ang isa't isa': Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings ready to level up pairing