Rachelle Ann Go thrilled to be coming home for Manila run of Hamilton

Rachelle Ann Go has been confirmed to join the cast for the Manila run of Hamilton starting in September. The hip-hop musical’s original Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning creative team unveiled yesterday the full company for the new international tour set to kick off in the Philippines.

Rachelle originated the role of Eliza Hamilton, wife to American founding father Alexander Hamilton, in London’s West End back in 2017. She is thrilled to be officially returning to the stage to reprise the role since giving birth to her second child, baby girl Sela Teruah, with husband Martin Spies last March. Rachelle last starred in a musical as Fantine in the UK and Ireland tour of Les Miserables.

“I’m so, so excited and thrilled to be able to bring this show and share it with our kababayans…It’s really my dream to do this role in Manila,” the Broadway and West End actress told The STAR over a Zoom interview ahead of the cast reveal.

“To be able to share this with our kababayans, it’s such a big thing. And the first time they offered this role to me — it was this year — I knew I was gonna do it. I just don’t know how because I knew I was going to give birth in March and how can I do this show with two kids, how can I sing again? So it’s mixed emotions — excited and nervous at the same time.”

One thing is for certain, it’s an opportunity for the now London-based singer to come home to the Philippines with her whole family.

Apart from Rachelle, the international company that’s coming to Manila is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George.

Completing the company’s 34 performers are Claire Abaijah-Griffin, Kirrah Amosa, Curtis Angus, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Taylor Broadard, Trey Curtis, Aniya Danée, Lachlan Dearing, Winston Hillyer, Indigo Hunt, Marcus John, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga’aia, Ashton Lash, HaNy Lee, Terrance Martin, Trevor Miles, Eliza Ohman, Callan Purcell, Joshua Rivera, Wesley Ryan, Emmy Saheki, Terrance Spencer and Dayton Tavares.

After opening on Broadway in 2015 to critical and commercial success, Hamilton has since gone on to play seasons in London’s West End, Australia, Germany, Canada and New Zealand.

It will, however, make its Asian premiere this year in the country, as earlier announced no less by creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, winner of 11 Tony Awards, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

“I am so excited to officially announce that Hamilton will be making its Asian premiere in the Philippines,” the man responsible for the musical’s book, music and lyrics, said in a video by local theater producer GMG Productions that stirred excitement early this year. “We’ve had so many incredible Filipino company members part of the Hamilton pamilya (family) all over the world, and now, we’re bringing the show to your beautiful country very soon. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Hamilton tells the story of one of the founding fathers of America, Alexander Hamilton. The musical has been touted as a “revolutionary moment in theater” because of the inclusivity of its cast and its score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.

Featuring direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is also based on Ron Chernow’s “landmark biography” of the US historical figure.

In a media release, the producers noted that the cast members for its international tour have been drawn from productions all over the world — from Broadway, the North American Tours, London to Australia and Germany.

After its first stop in Manila, Hamilton will travel next to Abu Dhabi. Other countries and cities will be further announced.

In a statement, Hamilton producer Jeffery Seller said, “The entire creative team and I are thrilled that Hamilton will be seen by new audiences all over the world, and for them to experience the talents of this inspiring company.”

“We have assembled an extraordinary cast of superstars from productions all over the world for Hamilton’s first-ever international tour. We can’t wait to introduce them to you as we make our way to exciting new places for the very first time,” Michael Cassel, producer of the international tour of Hamilton, also said.

The international tour of Hamilton will commence at The Theatre at Solaire on Sept. 17 to be followed by its Middle Eastern premiere at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 17.

(Tickets to the Manila and Abu Dhabi seasons are available now at hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour.)