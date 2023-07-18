LIST: Star Awards 2023 winners

Director Erik Matti behind-the-scenes for 'On The Job: The Missing 8'

MANILA, Philippines — Erik Matti's "On The Job: The Missing 8" went home as the biggest winner of the 38th PMPC Star Awards for Movies held last Sunday in Manila Hotel.

Matti won Movie Director of the Year, while the movie was named Best Film and its cast bagged the award for Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year.

ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio and Sunshine Dizon were tied as Movie Actress of the Year for their movies "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" and "Versus," respectively.

Actor-director and producer Vince Tañada won Movie Actor of the Year for his performance in his musical "Katips."

Kapamilya love team partners Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano bagged the Movie Love Team of the Year award for their film "Love Is Color Blind" under Star Cinema.

Here are the winners:

Movie of the Year

“On The Job 2: The Missing 8” (Reality MM Studios, Globe Studios, HBO Asia Originals)

Movie Director of the Year

Erik Matti (On The Job 2: The Missing 8)

Indie Movie of the Year

“Katips” (PhilStagers Films)

Indie Movie Director of the Year

Vince Tañada (Katips)

Movie Actress of the Year

Charo Santos-Concio (Kun Maupay Man It Panahon) and Sunshine Dizon (Versus)

Movie Actor of the Year

Vince Tañada (Katips)

Movie Supporting Actress of the Year

Janice De Belen (Big Night!) and Lotlot De Leon (On The Job 2: The Missing 8 )

Movie Supporting Actor of the Year

Johnrey Rivas (Katips)

Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year

The cast of “On The Job 2: The Missing 8”

Indie Movie Ensemble Acting of the Year

The cast of “Katips”

New Movie Actress of the Year

Quinn Carrillo (Silab)

New Movie Actor of the Year

Sean De Guzman (Anak Ng Macho Dancer)

Child Performer of the Year

Ella Ilano (The Housemaid)

Short Movie of the Year

“Black Rainbow” (Sinehalaga, NCCA, Negros Cultural Foundation, Uncle Scott Global Productions)

Short Movie Director of the Year

Zig Dulay (Black Rainbow)

Movie Screenwriter of the Year

Michiko Yamamoto (On The Job 2: The Missing 8 )

Movie Cinematographer of the Year

Teck Siang Lim (Kun Maupay Man It Panahon)

Movie Editor of the Year

Benjamin Tolentino (Big Night!)

Movie Production Designer of the Year

Whammy Alcazaren (Kun Maupay Man It Panahon)

Movie Musical Scorer of the Year

The Storyteller Project (My Amanda)

Movie Sound Engineer of the Year

Corinne De San Jose (On The Job 2: The Missing 8 )

Movie Original Theme Song of the Year

"Umulan Man O Umaraw," performed by Rita Daniela, composed by Louie Ignacio, arranged by Bobby Velasco (for the movie "Huling Ulan Sa Tag-Araw")

Indie Movie Screenwriter of the Year

Lav Diaz (Historia Ni Ha)

Indie Movie Cinematographer of the Year

Lav Diaz (Historia Ni Ha)

Indie Movie Editor of the Year

Armando Lao, Peter Arian Vito, Ysabelle Denoga (Gensan Punch)

Indie Movie Production Designer of the Year

Lav Diaz (Historia Ni Ha)

Indie Movie Musical Scorer of the Year

Pipo Cifra (Katips)

Indie Movie Sound Engineer of the Year

Albert Michael Idioma (Gensan Punch)

Indie Movie Original Theme Song of the Year

“Sa Susunod Na Ikot Ng Mundo” performed by Kris Lawrence, with saxophone solo by Nicole Reluya, composed and arranged by Von De Guzman (“Nelia”)

Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement Award

Ms. Helen Gamboa

Ulirang Alagad Ng Pelikula Sa Likod Ng Kamera Lifetime Achievement Award

Director Chito Roño

Darling of the Press

Alfred Vargas

Movie Love Team of the Year

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano (Love Is Color Blind)

Female Star of the Night

Claudine Barretto

Male Star of the Night

Christian Bautista

Female Celebrity of the Night

Quinn Carrillo

Male Celebrity of the Night

Sean De Guzman

Face of the Night

Sunshine Cruz

