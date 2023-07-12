^

Entertainment

New 'Eat Bulaga' no right to celebrate 44th anniversary — Tito Sotto

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2023 | 10:53am
New 'Eat Bulaga' no right to celebrate 44th anniversary â€” Tito Sotto
"Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Tito Sotto blasted the new "Eat Bulaga" for planning to celebrate the show's 44th anniversary on July 29. 

In a report by Abante, Tito said that the new "Eat Bulaga" has no right to celebrate their anniversary. 

“Kami orig na may karapatan mag-celebrate. From TAPE people and current hosts, none of them were there 44 years ago,” Tito said. 

Tito said that they will celebrate their anniversary in their new TV5 noontime show "EAT" because they have the right to do so.

“Ano itatapat nila eh wala naman sila doon in the last 43 years? February lang pumasok mga new officers then June ito mga bagitong hosts,” he said. 

Sotto said that the real anniversary of the noontime show is July 30 but it's on a Sunday so they will celebrate it on July 29 in "EAT."

RELATEDExplainer: Eat Bulaga and its intellectual property headaches

EAT

EAT BULAGA

TITO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sharon Cuneta not closing doors on noontime shows guesting, but 'E.A.T.' is priority
play
Exclusive

Sharon Cuneta not closing doors on noontime shows guesting, but 'E.A.T.' is priority

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta is open to guest “anywhere” but clarified that Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rob Gomez honors his former actress-mom in showbiz career

Rob Gomez honors his former actress-mom in showbiz career

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Rob Gomez is one of the two dashing and dependable leading men of Herlene Budol in Magandang Dilag. The other is Benjamin...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards misses Dabarkads, sad for TVJ departure from 'Eat Bulaga'

Alden Richards misses Dabarkads, sad for TVJ departure from 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards admitted that he's sad for the sudden transfer of the "legit" Dabarkads to TV5. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Leviste responds to Kris Aquino's breakup post

Mark Leviste responds to Kris Aquino's breakup post

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste posted on his social media accounts his reaction to Kris Aquino's breakup post.
Entertainment
fbtw
Janella Salvador shares cryptic post after not included in Star Magic catalog cover

Janella Salvador shares cryptic post after not included in Star Magic catalog cover

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador wrote a cryptic post after she was not included in the cover of Star Magic 30 catalog...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
49TH MMFF: Stars,stories, themes of film fest&rsquo;s first four official entries

49TH MMFF: Stars,stories, themes of film fest’s first four official entries

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
Big names lend their star power to the first four official entries of the Metro Manila Film Festival for its 49th edition...
Entertainment
fbtw
KZ Tandingan on husband: What did I do to deserve this kind of love?

KZ Tandingan on husband: What did I do to deserve this kind of love?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
KZ Tandingan’s newly-dropped single Dito Ka Lang is an ode to her husband, singer TJ Monterde.
Entertainment
fbtw
Elton John hails fans at emotional final farewell show

Elton John hails fans at emotional final farewell show

11 hours ago
Surrounded by emotional fans from around the globe, Elton John hailed them as his “lifeblood” as he gave his final...
Entertainment
fbtw
MTRCB approves 'Barbie' for commercial release

MTRCB approves 'Barbie' for commercial release

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
The Movie & Television Review & Classification Board has greenlit Warner Bros.' upcoming movie "Barbie" starring Margot...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with