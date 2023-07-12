New 'Eat Bulaga' no right to celebrate 44th anniversary â€” Tito Sotto

New 'Eat Bulaga' no right to celebrate 44th anniversary — Tito Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Tito Sotto blasted the new "Eat Bulaga" for planning to celebrate the show's 44th anniversary on July 29.

In a report by Abante, Tito said that the new "Eat Bulaga" has no right to celebrate their anniversary.

“Kami orig na may karapatan mag-celebrate. From TAPE people and current hosts, none of them were there 44 years ago,” Tito said.

Tito said that they will celebrate their anniversary in their new TV5 noontime show "EAT" because they have the right to do so.

“Ano itatapat nila eh wala naman sila doon in the last 43 years? February lang pumasok mga new officers then June ito mga bagitong hosts,” he said.

Sotto said that the real anniversary of the noontime show is July 30 but it's on a Sunday so they will celebrate it on July 29 in "EAT."

RELATED: Explainer: Eat Bulaga and its intellectual property headaches