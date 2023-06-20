^

Entertainment

‘It’s Showtime’ has found a new home’: ABS-CBN moves ‘It’s Showtime’ from TV5 to GTV

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 12:35pm
âItâs Showtimeâ has found a new homeâ: ABS-CBN moves âItâs Showtimeâ from TV5 to GTV
'It's Showtime' hosts
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Content provider ABS-CBN has confirmed that its 14-year noontime show “It’s Showtime” has been moved from TV5 to GTV Channel, sister channel of ABS-CBN's then rival media network, GMA.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, ABS-CBN first thanked Philstar.com sister company TV5 for opening doors to “It’s Showtime” when ABS-CBN lost its franchise.

“ABS-CBN would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to TV5 Chairman Manny Pangilinan for his support for ABS-CBN and for bringing ‘It’s Showtime’ to a wider audience through its content partnership,” the statement read.

ABS-CBN confirmed news that the reason for the shift is because it declined TV5’s offer to move “It’s Showtime” to delayed telecast to give way to the new Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon or TVJ noontime show.

“With the new programming movements in TV5, we are sad to announce that ‘It’s Showtime’ will no longer be seen on TV5 beginning 1 July, 2023,” ABS-CBN said.

“We value the meaningful relationship we have built and nurtured with our audience in the noontime slot. It is for this reason that we respectfully declined the 4:30 p.m. timeslot offered by TV5 for the show.”

In the same statement, ABS-CBN announced that it has built bridges with GMA, which agreed to give “It’s Showtime” the noontime slot via its sister GTV Channel.

“We are also very grateful to GMA’s GTV Channel and happy to announce that ‘It’s Showtime’ has found a new home.”

Starting July 1, the show can now be seen on GTV from Monday to Saturday at noon. The show also still airs on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC on the same timeslot.

“It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda hinted about the move to GTV yesterday. In Vice’s intro for “It’s Showtime’s” June 19 episode, Vice used many words starting with G, including “galak na galak,” “gandang ganda” and “game na game.”

When the hosts sang their theme song, they sang: “Gulong ang buhay at umiikot lang.”

“G na ba kayo madlang peeps?” Vice asked their studio audience.

“Ang hindi lumingon sa pinanggalingan, hindi makakarating sa pinaroroonan. Saan ba ang ating paroroonan?” Vice also said.

“Pagsisimula pa lamang ng linggo, kailangan ay G na G na ang lahat!” the comedian added.

“I-claim na nating lahat, tayo ay aabante! Pasugod, diretso lang!” Vice said in an intro spiel at the show’s episode today.

Stressing that they are not yet Kapuso, the hosts sang their theme song repeatedly with the line “Kapamilya forever.” 

RELATED: New portions, Dabarkads: Allan K hints at what to expect with new TVJ show on TV5

ABS-CBN PRODUCTION

IT'S SHOWTIME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' &mdash; report

New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The new TV5 noontime show of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads may be titled "This is Ea...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of '90s&nbsp;actor Patrick Guzman

Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of '90s actor Patrick Guzman

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Singer-host Ogie Alcasid posted on Instagram a throwback photo of him with '90s actor Patrick Guzman, whom he said "have gone...
Entertainment
fbtw
Analysis: Why 'Eat Bulaga!' name should go with TVJ, not TAPE

Analysis: Why 'Eat Bulaga!' name should go with TVJ, not TAPE

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Whoever legally owns “Eat Bulaga!,” many Filipino viewers would surely agree that the highly contested noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ricky Davao not closing door to falling in love again

Ricky Davao not closing door to falling in love again

By Leah C. Salterio | 2 days ago
At this point in the respective careers of veteran actors and directors Ricky Davao and Gina Alajar, they still learn from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever

Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever

By MJ Marfori | 3 days ago
Since the revamp in 2009, it is a fact that TV5 has had a tumultuous ride in terms of finding its footing in the entertainment...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275249
            [Title] => New portions, Dabarkads: Allan K hints at what to expect with new TVJ show on TV5
            [Summary] => “But it’s time to move on and we’re very happy because we found a new home at sinusuportahan kami ng ating legit Dabarkads,” said the winner of “Eat Bulaga!” segment “Bida Next.”
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 11:54:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804924
            [AuthorName] => Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/dabarkads_2023-06-20_11-46-22608_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275071
            [Title] => 'We were the bulol Tagalog boys': Dale Villar remembers '90s contemporary Patrick Guzman
            [Summary] => "I was from the U.S. He was from Canada. We were the two 'bulol' Tagalog boys. I felt that we always had a connection and while we didn’t look alike exactly, everyone always thought I was him and him as I."
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 08:35:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/dale-villar-patrick-guzman_2023-06-19_21-18-23506_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275024
            [Title] => Rini makes musical stop in Philippines to meet fans and family
            [Summary] => Rini is among contemporary artists flexing their musical muscles in the US and the international scene. They accomplish this by doing a series of tours that literally and figuratively sees them hopping from one city to another. Part of the R&B singer-songwriter’s Past the Naked Eye 2023 Tour is making a stop and headlining a showcase in the country, set on July 19, 7 p.m. at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura Premier.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804772
            [AuthorName] => Jerry Donato
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/1-2_2023-06-20_00-06-46687_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275023
            [Title] => Baekhyun, Somi and B.I join forces in K-pop concert for Pinoy fans
            [Summary] => The K-pop Overpass Music concert got Pinoy multi-stans feeling a mixture of emotions as they witnessed K-pop sensations B.I, Jeon Somi, and EXO’s Baekhyun perform live in Manila.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807120
            [AuthorName] => Lyka Nicart
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/2-1_2023-06-19_15-53-15230_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275020
            [Title] => Julia Barretto plans to pursue college studies before turning 30
            [Summary] => Julia Barretto is “loving the life” that she has now. At 26, she is able to maintain a work-life balance. She also plans to pursue higher education before she reaches 30.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1222527
            [AuthorName] => Charmie Joy Pagulong
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/3-1_2023-06-19_15-48-30444_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
New portions, Dabarkads: Allan K hints at what to expect with new TVJ show on TV5

New portions, Dabarkads: Allan K hints at what to expect with new TVJ show on TV5

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
“But it’s time to move on and we’re very happy because we found a new home at sinusuportahan kami ng ating...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We were the bulol Tagalog boys': Dale Villar remembers '90s contemporary Patrick Guzman

'We were the bulol Tagalog boys': Dale Villar remembers '90s contemporary Patrick Guzman

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
"I was from the U.S. He was from Canada. We were the two 'bulol' Tagalog boys. I felt that we always had a connection and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rini makes musical stop in Philippines to meet fans and family

Rini makes musical stop in Philippines to meet fans and family

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
Rini is among contemporary artists flexing their musical muscles in the US and the international scene. They accomplish this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Baekhyun, Somi and B.I join forces in K-pop concert for Pinoy fans

Baekhyun, Somi and B.I join forces in K-pop concert for Pinoy fans

By Lyka Nicart | 13 hours ago
The K-pop Overpass Music concert got Pinoy multi-stans feeling a mixture of emotions as they witnessed K-pop sensations B.I,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Barretto plans to pursue college studies before turning 30

Julia Barretto plans to pursue college studies before turning 30

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Julia Barretto is “loving the life” that she has now. At 26, she is able to maintain a work-life balance. She...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with