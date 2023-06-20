‘It’s Showtime’ has found a new home’: ABS-CBN moves ‘It’s Showtime’ from TV5 to GTV

MANILA, Philippines — Content provider ABS-CBN has confirmed that its 14-year noontime show “It’s Showtime” has been moved from TV5 to GTV Channel, sister channel of ABS-CBN's then rival media network, GMA.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, ABS-CBN first thanked Philstar.com sister company TV5 for opening doors to “It’s Showtime” when ABS-CBN lost its franchise.

“ABS-CBN would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to TV5 Chairman Manny Pangilinan for his support for ABS-CBN and for bringing ‘It’s Showtime’ to a wider audience through its content partnership,” the statement read.

ABS-CBN confirmed news that the reason for the shift is because it declined TV5’s offer to move “It’s Showtime” to delayed telecast to give way to the new Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon or TVJ noontime show.

“With the new programming movements in TV5, we are sad to announce that ‘It’s Showtime’ will no longer be seen on TV5 beginning 1 July, 2023,” ABS-CBN said.

“We value the meaningful relationship we have built and nurtured with our audience in the noontime slot. It is for this reason that we respectfully declined the 4:30 p.m. timeslot offered by TV5 for the show.”

In the same statement, ABS-CBN announced that it has built bridges with GMA, which agreed to give “It’s Showtime” the noontime slot via its sister GTV Channel.

“We are also very grateful to GMA’s GTV Channel and happy to announce that ‘It’s Showtime’ has found a new home.”

Starting July 1, the show can now be seen on GTV from Monday to Saturday at noon. The show also still airs on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC on the same timeslot.

“It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda hinted about the move to GTV yesterday. In Vice’s intro for “It’s Showtime’s” June 19 episode, Vice used many words starting with G, including “galak na galak,” “gandang ganda” and “game na game.”

When the hosts sang their theme song, they sang: “Gulong ang buhay at umiikot lang.”

“G na ba kayo madlang peeps?” Vice asked their studio audience.

“Ang hindi lumingon sa pinanggalingan, hindi makakarating sa pinaroroonan. Saan ba ang ating paroroonan?” Vice also said.

“Pagsisimula pa lamang ng linggo, kailangan ay G na G na ang lahat!” the comedian added.

“I-claim na nating lahat, tayo ay aabante! Pasugod, diretso lang!” Vice said in an intro spiel at the show’s episode today.

Stressing that they are not yet Kapuso, the hosts sang their theme song repeatedly with the line “Kapamilya forever.”

