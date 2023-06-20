New portions, Dabarkads: Allan K hints at what to expect with new TVJ show on TV5

MANILA, Philippines — Former “Eat Bulaga!” host Allan K hinted that their new noontime show with “Eat Bulaga!” original hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon or TVJ would feature new segments and if successful, also new hosts or Dabarkads.

In a guesting for TV5 morning show “Gud Morning Kapatid” yesterday, one of the show’s hosts, Gretchen Ho, said that TV5 renovated their studio just for TVJ.

When asked if they are now used to being called “Kapatid,” Allan K said: “Nasanay na. Sanay na ngayon after May 31, yes.”

It can be recalled that TVJ and the Dabarkads resigned from “Eat Bulaga!” producer Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. after they were not allowed to go on-air last May 31.

“S’yempre nakakapanibago rin at first. Kumbaga, parang alien sa paningin namin,” Allan K said when asked how he reacted when he first stepped into TV5.

“Ako kasi, hindi na ako baguhan sa TV5. 1996 to 2002, ‘yun ‘yung una kong show outside ‘Eat Bulaga’ – ‘Sing Galing,’ pero sa Novaliches. Pero dito sa Reliance (TV5’s headquarters in Madaluyong City), first time. So ako, bagong tahanan,” he clarified.

He hinted that their new noontime show will feature new portions and eventually, new Dabarkads.

He said that they, however, are retaining their routine of rehearsing only for the show a day before the live airing.

He said it was “nakakapanibago” that they are now on a break after working in “Eat Bulaga!” every day for years.

“Nakakapanibago pala ‘yung walang ginagawa. Nasa bahay lang kami,” he said.

“Alam n’yo now more than ever, ngayon namin naramdaman ‘yung pagmamahal ng mga legit Dabarkads. Pati pagsimpatya sa social media at sa lahat ng platforms, nakikita mong grabe din talaga ‘yung suporta nila sa amin.”

Allan K’s co-host, Wally Bayola, was also a guest at the morning show. He shared that he has been taping for TV5 shows “Balitawanan” and the upcoming revival of “Wow Mali,” when they transferred their noontime show to the network.

“Maraming salamat sa TVJ hindi lang dahil sa loyalty namin sa kanila. Sila ang naging boses at lakas namin,” Wally said.

“Kasi sanay na po kaming gumising sa umaga tapos work na ulit, sama-sama. Sabay-sabay mag-breakfast,” enthused another former “Eat Bulaga!” host, Ryzza Mae Dizon, who turned 18 just last June 12.

“Bukod po sa kagandahan, very excited po ako dito sa ating bagong tahanan. Abangan n’yo lang po lahat nang mga inihanda ng mga legit Dabarkads at ng mga Kapatid,” she said. “Gusto ko po talaga magpasalamat sa TVJ kasi ramdam ko po talaga na ipinaglaban nila ako hanggang sa huli.”

Carren Eistrup, “Eat Bulaga!” newcomer who TVJ also brought with them to TV5, shared that “When the announcement happened, I felt very heartbroken, s’yempre kaming lahat.”

“But it’s time to move on and we’re very happy because we found a new home at sinusuportahan kami ng ating legit Dabarkads,” said the winner of “Eat Bulaga!” segment “Bida Next.”

“Gusto ko po talaga magpasalamat sa TVJ kasi hindi po talaga kami iniwan… Sa TVJ po talaga walang iwanan – one for all and all for one.”

