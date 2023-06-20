^

Entertainment

New portions, Dabarkads: Allan K hints at what to expect with new TVJ show on TV5

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 11:54am
New portions, Dabarkads: Allan K hints at what to expect with new TVJ show on TV5
TVJ and the Dabarkads
TV5 / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Former “Eat Bulaga!” host Allan K hinted that their new noontime show with “Eat Bulaga!” original hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon or TVJ would feature new segments and if successful, also new hosts or Dabarkads.

In a guesting for TV5 morning show “Gud Morning Kapatid” yesterday, one of the show’s hosts, Gretchen Ho, said that TV5 renovated their studio just for TVJ.

When asked if they are now used to being called “Kapatid,” Allan K said: “Nasanay na. Sanay na ngayon after May 31, yes.”

It can be recalled that TVJ and the Dabarkads resigned from “Eat Bulaga!” producer Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. after they were not allowed to go on-air last May 31.

RELATED: Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

“S’yempre nakakapanibago rin at first. Kumbaga, parang alien sa paningin namin,” Allan K said when asked how he reacted when he first stepped into TV5.

“Ako kasi, hindi na ako baguhan sa TV5. 1996 to 2002, ‘yun ‘yung una kong show outside ‘Eat Bulaga’ – ‘Sing Galing,’ pero sa Novaliches. Pero dito sa Reliance (TV5’s headquarters in Madaluyong City), first time. So ako, bagong tahanan,” he clarified.

He hinted that their new noontime show will feature new portions and eventually, new Dabarkads.

He said that they, however, are retaining their routine of rehearsing only for the show a day before the live airing.

He said it was “nakakapanibago” that they are now on a break after working in “Eat Bulaga!” every day for years.

“Nakakapanibago pala ‘yung walang ginagawa. Nasa bahay lang kami,” he said.

“Alam n’yo now more than ever, ngayon namin naramdaman ‘yung pagmamahal ng mga legit Dabarkads. Pati pagsimpatya sa social media at sa lahat ng platforms, nakikita mong grabe din talaga ‘yung suporta nila sa amin.”

RELATED: 'Jobless kami for now': Allan K reveals 'Eat Bulaga' hosts' status

Allan K’s co-host, Wally Bayola, was also a guest at the morning show. He shared that he has been taping for TV5 shows “Balitawanan” and the upcoming revival of “Wow Mali,” when they transferred their noontime show to the network.

“Maraming salamat sa TVJ hindi lang dahil sa loyalty namin sa kanila. Sila ang naging boses at lakas namin,” Wally said.

“Kasi sanay na po kaming gumising sa umaga tapos work na ulit, sama-sama. Sabay-sabay mag-breakfast,” enthused another former “Eat Bulaga!” host, Ryzza Mae Dizon, who turned 18 just last June 12. 

“Bukod po sa kagandahan, very excited po ako dito sa ating bagong tahanan. Abangan n’yo lang po lahat nang mga inihanda ng mga legit Dabarkads at ng mga Kapatid,” she said. “Gusto ko po talaga magpasalamat sa TVJ kasi ramdam ko po talaga na ipinaglaban nila ako hanggang sa huli.”

Carren Eistrup, “Eat Bulaga!” newcomer who TVJ also brought with them to TV5, shared that “When the announcement happened, I felt very heartbroken, s’yempre kaming lahat.” 

“But it’s time to move on and we’re very happy because we found a new home at sinusuportahan kami ng ating legit Dabarkads,” said the winner of “Eat Bulaga!” segment “Bida Next.”

“Gusto ko po talaga magpasalamat sa TVJ kasi hindi po talaga kami iniwan… Sa TVJ po talaga walang iwanan – one for all and all for one.”

RELATED: 'LegEAT'? 'Legit Dabarkads,' TVJ to announce new TV5 show details at presscon

DABARKADS

EAT BULAGA

TV5
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' &mdash; report

New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The new TV5 noontime show of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads may be titled "This is Ea...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of '90s&nbsp;actor Patrick Guzman

Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of '90s actor Patrick Guzman

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Singer-host Ogie Alcasid posted on Instagram a throwback photo of him with '90s actor Patrick Guzman, whom he said "have gone...
Entertainment
fbtw
Analysis: Why 'Eat Bulaga!' name should go with TVJ, not TAPE

Analysis: Why 'Eat Bulaga!' name should go with TVJ, not TAPE

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Whoever legally owns “Eat Bulaga!,” many Filipino viewers would surely agree that the highly contested noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ricky Davao not closing door to falling in love again

Ricky Davao not closing door to falling in love again

By Leah C. Salterio | 2 days ago
At this point in the respective careers of veteran actors and directors Ricky Davao and Gina Alajar, they still learn from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever

Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever

By MJ Marfori | 3 days ago
Since the revamp in 2009, it is a fact that TV5 has had a tumultuous ride in terms of finding its footing in the entertainment...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275251
            [Title] => ‘It’s Showtime’ has found a new home’: ABS-CBN moves ‘It’s Showtime’ from TV5 to GTV
            [Summary] => Stressing that they are not yet Kapuso, the hosts sang their theme song repeatedly with the line “Kapamilya forever.” 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 12:35:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => entertainment/2023/06/20/2275251/its-showtime-has-found-new-home-abs-cbn-moves-its-showtime-tv5-gtv
            [AuthorID] => 1804924
            [AuthorName] => Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/showtime_2023-06-20_12-35-3476_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275071
            [Title] => 'We were the bulol Tagalog boys': Dale Villar remembers '90s contemporary Patrick Guzman
            [Summary] => "I was from the U.S. He was from Canada. We were the two 'bulol' Tagalog boys. I felt that we always had a connection and while we didn’t look alike exactly, everyone always thought I was him and him as I."
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 08:35:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/dale-villar-patrick-guzman_2023-06-19_21-18-23506_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275024
            [Title] => Rini makes musical stop in Philippines to meet fans and family
            [Summary] => Rini is among contemporary artists flexing their musical muscles in the US and the international scene. They accomplish this by doing a series of tours that literally and figuratively sees them hopping from one city to another. Part of the R&B singer-songwriter’s Past the Naked Eye 2023 Tour is making a stop and headlining a showcase in the country, set on July 19, 7 p.m. at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura Premier.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804772
            [AuthorName] => Jerry Donato
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/1-2_2023-06-20_00-06-46687_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275023
            [Title] => Baekhyun, Somi and B.I join forces in K-pop concert for Pinoy fans
            [Summary] => The K-pop Overpass Music concert got Pinoy multi-stans feeling a mixture of emotions as they witnessed K-pop sensations B.I, Jeon Somi, and EXO’s Baekhyun perform live in Manila.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807120
            [AuthorName] => Lyka Nicart
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/2-1_2023-06-19_15-53-15230_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275020
            [Title] => Julia Barretto plans to pursue college studies before turning 30
            [Summary] => Julia Barretto is “loving the life” that she has now. At 26, she is able to maintain a work-life balance. She also plans to pursue higher education before she reaches 30.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1222527
            [AuthorName] => Charmie Joy Pagulong
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/3-1_2023-06-19_15-48-30444_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
&lsquo;It&rsquo;s Showtime&rsquo; has found a new home&rsquo;: ABS-CBN moves &lsquo;It&rsquo;s Showtime&rsquo; from TV5 to GTV

‘It’s Showtime’ has found a new home’: ABS-CBN moves ‘It’s Showtime’ from TV5 to GTV

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Stressing that they are not yet Kapuso, the hosts sang their theme song repeatedly with the line “Kapamilya foreve...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We were the bulol Tagalog boys': Dale Villar remembers '90s contemporary Patrick Guzman

'We were the bulol Tagalog boys': Dale Villar remembers '90s contemporary Patrick Guzman

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
"I was from the U.S. He was from Canada. We were the two 'bulol' Tagalog boys. I felt that we always had a connection and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rini makes musical stop in Philippines to meet fans and family

Rini makes musical stop in Philippines to meet fans and family

By Jerry Donato | 13 hours ago
Rini is among contemporary artists flexing their musical muscles in the US and the international scene. They accomplish this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Baekhyun, Somi and B.I join forces in K-pop concert for Pinoy fans

Baekhyun, Somi and B.I join forces in K-pop concert for Pinoy fans

By Lyka Nicart | 13 hours ago
The K-pop Overpass Music concert got Pinoy multi-stans feeling a mixture of emotions as they witnessed K-pop sensations B.I,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Barretto plans to pursue college studies before turning 30

Julia Barretto plans to pursue college studies before turning 30

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Julia Barretto is “loving the life” that she has now. At 26, she is able to maintain a work-life balance. She...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with