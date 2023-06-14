Johnny Depp donating $1M settlement from Amber Heard to 5 charities

Right photo shows actor Johnny Depp gestures to spectators in court after closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. Left photo shows Actor Amber Heard hugs her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft after the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on June 1, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Johnny Depp will be donating the $1 million (P55.9 million) he received from ex-wife Amber Heard as a settlement for their public defamation case to several charities.

In June 2022, a jury heavily leaned in Depp's favor over a defamation trial involving the former couple, deciding that Heard should pay the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor $10 million (P559 million) and while she would receive $2 million (P111 million) from Depp's camp.

Heard initially appealed the verdict but eventually settled last December, only turning over the million dollars this week.

"I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward," Heard said on Instagram when she settled. "I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder."

Related: Stories on me 'horrifically written fiction': Johnny Depp

Depp has decided to split the settlement amount by five and donate them to the following charities: Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society and Amazonia Fund Alliance.

The actor had previously worked with the Make-A-Film Foundation — similar to Make-A-Wish but mostly involving Hollywood celebrities — on a short film.

Red Feather and the Amazonia Fund Alliance are the benefits of American Indigenous and Indigenous communities in the Amazon, respectively, while the remaining two have connections to Hollywood legends and Depp's acting idols Marlon Brando and Paul Newman.

Depp made a grand return during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival as his comeback movie "Jeanne du Barry" opened the prestigious film festival.

RELATED: WATCH: Johnny Depp holds back tears in 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes