'Karapatan n'ya ‘yan': Ogie Diaz no hard feelings vs Bea Alonzo despite Cyber Libel case

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 7, 2024 | 10:47am
'Karapatan n'ya 'yan': Ogie Diaz no hard feelings vs Bea Alonzo despite Cyber Libel case
Actor, talent manager and host Ogie Diaz
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that he has no hard feelings against Bea Alonzo after she filed Cyber Libel cases against him and his co-hosts. 

In the latest episode of "Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates," Ogie said receiving Cyber Libel charges was part of his job from the very beginning. 

"Bahagi lang naman ito ng trabaho namin dahil nakagawa kami ng mabuti. Meron ding magagalit sa’min dahil feeling na hindi mabuti ang ginawa namin. Feeling nila na nasaktan namin sila kahit hindi naman,” he said.

Ogie said they haven't received a copy of the cases filed against them, but they will definitely defend themselves.

“Sa totoo lang, hindi pa namin nakukuha ang kopya. Pero siyempre, wala kaming choice kundi idepensa ang aming panig at kumuha ng abogado para maipagtanggol ang aming sarili,” he said.

"Basta ang importante, sa totoo lang, hindi ako galit kay Bea Alonzo. Naniniwala ako na karapatan niya ‘yan. Kung feeling niya na nasaktan natin siya [sa mga nai-report namin], karapatan niya ‘yun. 

“Karapatan din naming idepensa ang aming sarili at ipaglaban kung ano ang para sa’min ang fairness,” he said. “Wala akong naramdaman na galit or hate… Ayaw na naming magbuhat bangko at isa-isahin ang kabutihan at kabayahan na [ginawa namin] para sa artista… Kapag wala na kaming bashers, hindi na kami relevant.”

Last week, Bea filed three separate Cyber Libel cases against showbiz columnists Cristy Fermin and Ogie along with their co-hosts in their respective online programs.

In a GMA News report, it said that Bea also filed a complaint against her basher who pretended to be close to her. She filed the cases at the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office. 

She was accompanied by her lawyer Joey Garcia and manager Shirley Kuan. — Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube channel

RELATED: Bea Alonzo files Cyber Libel charges vs Cristy Fermin, Ogie Diaz, others
 

BEA ALONZO

OGIE DIAZ
