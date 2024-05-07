^

'Hindi ko siya mako-compare': Lovi Poe on filming international, local movie

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 7, 2024 | 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe stressed that she could not compare filming a Hollywood film to a local one. 

During the Skin Care Depot eighth anniversary celebration in Subic last weekend, Philstar.com asked Lovi how different it is to film an international movie and a local one.

“Hindi ko siya mako-compare. Bawat production naman is different. Kanya-kanyang style ng directors, producers kung paano nila gustong i-set ‘yung mood ng set," Lovi said. 

"It’s just the same type of work. It doesn’t matter where it’s gonna be. You bring the same effort and compassion,” she added. 

Lovi is currently working on "Guilty Pleasure" movie with JM de Guzman and Jameson Blake.

“We’re in the middle of filming 'Guilty Pleasure.' Everything is looking good. Napakahusay ng direktor namin na si direk Connie Macatuno at saka ‘yung mga co-actors ko. Unbelievably good,” she said. 

"Si JM de Guzman, sobrang grabe umarte, ‘yung mata niya. Pumasok lang siya sa room talagang his eyes speak. Si Jameson naman, he sweeps me off my feet when I do scenes with him. It’s really such a nice experience,” the actress added.

Lovi graced the SCD event as the endorser of the brand. 

The brand celebrated its eighth year anniversary with a fairy tale-themed event held in Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center Subic 

Apart from Lovi, the event was attended by its endorsers social media personality Boss Toyo, Maui Taylor, Sassa Dagdag, Khel Pangilinan and its CEO and founder Gracee Angeles. 

It was also a night for the company's distributors who came all the way from Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao and National Capital Region. They gathered to celebrate, mingle, party, win prices and watched SCD's celebrity endorsers and supporters perform. 

RELATED: Lovi Poe joins 'Prison Break' director's upcoming Hollywood film

LOVI POE
