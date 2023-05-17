^

Entertainment

WATCH: Johnny Depp holds back tears in 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 6:23pm
WATCH: Johnny Depp holds back tears in 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes
French actress director Maiwenn, US actor Johnny Depp, and French actor Pierre Richard arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
AFP / Valery Hache

MANILA, Philippines — "Jeanne Du Barry," the major comeback movie of actor Johnny Depp, received a seven-minute standing ovation at its premiere to officially open the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Prior to the red carpet and screening of the film, Depp had not made any public appearances since his publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

There were mixed emotions for the film's inclusion and Depp's presence at the esteemed film festival, majority praising the return of Depp to the public while supporters of Heard criticized organizers for allowing Depp to attend.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux previously said he was not interested in Depp's legal issues, "I am interested in Depp the actor."

After the credits rolled on "Jeanne Du Barry," Depp — who portrays King Louis XV — was seen teary-eyed during a standing ovation that lasted seven minutes, waving to audiences around him and in the balcony of the Grand Théâtre Lumière.

One person who could not hold back tears was the film's director and lead star Maïwenn, who dedicated the moment to her lover, her co- producers, and the film's distributor Le Pacte.

"It was a production that was difficult to finance… and I want to share this moment with all my team across the theater," Maïwenn also said.

Among those present at premiere's red carpert was Miss International 2016 and actress Kylie Verzosa, said to have been personally invited by the Cannes organizing team to become the first Filipino to ever walk a red carpet premiere ceremony at the festival's opening day.

The film — which is not in competition for the prestigious Palme d'Or — stars Maïwenn as the titular character Jeanne Vaubernier, a working class woman who rises in status to King Louis XV’s lover, makinh her a social pariah in the king’s court.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival runs until May 27 with 21 movies in competition for the Palme d'Or, which was last won by this year's jury president Ruben Ostlund for his film "Triangle of Sadness" starring Dolly de Leon.

Depp recently secured a record $20 million (P1.12 billion) deal to remain the face of Dior fragrance and later this year will direct Al Pacino in a Amedeo Modigliani biopic.

RELATED: Johnny Depp receives warm welcome as comeback film opens Cannes

CANNES

CANNES FESTIVAL

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

JOHNNY DEPP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Anjo Yllana reveals unpaid salaries from TAPE for hosting 'Eat Bulaga!'

Anjo Yllana reveals unpaid salaries from TAPE for hosting 'Eat Bulaga!'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor-comedian Anjo Yllana revealed that he also has unpaid salaries from Television and Production Exponents Inc. for hosting...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Joey de Leon challenged his co-hosts to sing the theme song of their rival noontime show "It's Showtim...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista reveals how much she earns as influencer, recalls Dr. Vicki Belo snubbing incident

Heart Evangelista reveals how much she earns as influencer, recalls Dr. Vicki Belo snubbing incident

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Heart Evangelista disclosed that as an influencer she can earn millions. The actress-artist also recalled the trending alleged...
Entertainment
fbtw
Matteo has wife Sarah&rsquo;s full support in new chapter as Kapuso

Matteo has wife Sarah’s full support in new chapter as Kapuso

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
Now a Kapuso, Matteo Guidicelli is expected to further showcase his skill set in hosting and acting. He starts off on the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo pays tribute to Daddy Delfin, Mommy Divine during sold-out concert

Sarah Geronimo pays tribute to Daddy Delfin, Mommy Divine during sold-out concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo paid tribute to her parents in her sold-out concert at the Araneta Coliseum last Friday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Amazon's cloud unit signs deal to expand partner's global presence

Amazon's cloud unit signs deal to expand partner's global presence

8 hours ago
eCloudvalley, a cloud solution provider with presence in the Philippines, signed a collaboration deal with Amazon Web Services...
Entertainment
fbtw
Grab Philippines fined P9-M over delayed refunds

Grab Philippines fined P9-M over delayed refunds

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
A PCC statement on Monday said this new fine will be added to the P63.7 million in penalties stockpiled over the years after...
Entertainment
fbtw
NPC probes possible data breach after GCash glitch

NPC probes possible data breach after GCash glitch

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 4 days ago
The National Privacy Commission formally launched an investigation into possible data breach after customers of e-wallet...
Entertainment
fbtw
Musk picks ad exec Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO

Musk picks ad exec Linda Yaccarino as Twitter CEO

4 days ago
Elon Musk has chosen top ad executive Linda Yaccarino to take the day-to-day reins of Twitter as he fights to reverse...
Entertainment
fbtw
Elon Musk says new Twitter chief has been hired

Elon Musk says new Twitter chief has been hired

5 days ago
Elon Musk on Thursday said that he has hired someone to replace him as boss of Twitter and its newly named X Corporation...
Entertainment
fbtw
House called to probe GCash fiasco, demand full explanation from execs

House called to probe GCash fiasco, demand full explanation from execs

By Cristina Chi | 7 days ago
A lawmaker has filed a resolution urging the House of Representatives to investigate the apparent cyber theft attempt on users...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with