WATCH: Johnny Depp holds back tears in 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes

French actress director Maiwenn, US actor Johnny Depp, and French actor Pierre Richard arrive for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

MANILA, Philippines — "Jeanne Du Barry," the major comeback movie of actor Johnny Depp, received a seven-minute standing ovation at its premiere to officially open the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Prior to the red carpet and screening of the film, Depp had not made any public appearances since his publicized legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

There were mixed emotions for the film's inclusion and Depp's presence at the esteemed film festival, majority praising the return of Depp to the public while supporters of Heard criticized organizers for allowing Depp to attend.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux previously said he was not interested in Depp's legal issues, "I am interested in Depp the actor."

After the credits rolled on "Jeanne Du Barry," Depp — who portrays King Louis XV — was seen teary-eyed during a standing ovation that lasted seven minutes, waving to audiences around him and in the balcony of the Grand Théâtre Lumière.

One person who could not hold back tears was the film's director and lead star Maïwenn, who dedicated the moment to her lover, her co- producers, and the film's distributor Le Pacte.

Johnny Depp is teary-eyed as "Jeanne du Barry" receives a seven-minute standing ovation following its premiere at #Cannes2023. https://t.co/vCSwNkhYVL pic.twitter.com/NAigHMBwny — Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023

"It was a production that was difficult to finance… and I want to share this moment with all my team across the theater," Maïwenn also said.

Among those present at premiere's red carpert was Miss International 2016 and actress Kylie Verzosa, said to have been personally invited by the Cannes organizing team to become the first Filipino to ever walk a red carpet premiere ceremony at the festival's opening day.

The film — which is not in competition for the prestigious Palme d'Or — stars Maïwenn as the titular character Jeanne Vaubernier, a working class woman who rises in status to King Louis XV’s lover, makinh her a social pariah in the king’s court.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival runs until May 27 with 21 movies in competition for the Palme d'Or, which was last won by this year's jury president Ruben Ostlund for his film "Triangle of Sadness" starring Dolly de Leon.

Depp recently secured a record $20 million (P1.12 billion) deal to remain the face of Dior fragrance and later this year will direct Al Pacino in a Amedeo Modigliani biopic.

