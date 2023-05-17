^

Entertainment

Kylie Verzosa attends Johnny Depp's Cannes Festival film premiere

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 2:25pm
Kylie Verzosa attends Johnny Depp's Cannes Festival film premiere
Kylie Verzosa at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Yugen PR via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss International 2016 and actress Kylie Verzosa made a surprise appearance at the opening day of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Kylie was present for the premiere of this year's opening film "Jeanne du Barry" by Maiwenn, Johnny Depp's comeback movie where he stars as King Louis XV opposite the director who portrays the titular character.

According to a public relations agency Yugen PR, Kylie was personally invited by the Cannes organizing team to attend the premiere. The same agency said Kylie is reportedly the first Filipino to ever walk a red carpet premiere ceremony at the festival's opening day.

The actress-model walked the red carpet steps of Cannes in a black couture gown by Mark Bumgarner. The ball gown had an exaggerated train adorned with black feathers, complemented with silver jewelry from Luna by Drake.

"Dream come true," Kylie said in an Instagram post with photos of her on the Cannes steps. "It was so surreal."

A number of fellow beauty queens expressed their support for Kylie, including Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 1st runner-up Maurren Wroblewitz, and newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.

Celebrities that commented words of praise too were actresses Anne Curtis and Iza Calzado, hosts Raymond Gutierrez and KaladKaren, photographer BJ Pascual, designer Francis Libiran, and model-content creator LA Aguinaldo.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival runs until May 27 with 21 movies in competition for the Palme d'Or, which was last won by this year's jury president Ruben Ostlund for his film "Triangle of Sadness" starring Dolly de Leon.

RELATED: Johnny Depp receives warm welcome as comeback film opens Cannes

CANNES

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL

KYLIE VERZOSA

MARK BUMGARNER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Anjo Yllana reveals unpaid salaries from TAPE for hosting 'Eat Bulaga!'

Anjo Yllana reveals unpaid salaries from TAPE for hosting 'Eat Bulaga!'

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actor Anjo Yllana revealed that he also has unpaid salaries from Television and Production Exponents Inc. for hosting noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Joey de Leon challenged his co-hosts to sing the theme song of their rival noontime show "It's Showtim...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista reveals how much she earns as influencer, recalls Dr. Vicki Belo snubbing incident

Heart Evangelista reveals how much she earns as influencer, recalls Dr. Vicki Belo snubbing incident

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Heart Evangelista disclosed that as an influencer she can earn millions. The actress-artist also recalled the trending alleged...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo pays tribute to Daddy Delfin, Mommy Divine during sold-out concert

Sarah Geronimo pays tribute to Daddy Delfin, Mommy Divine during sold-out concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo paid tribute to her parents in her sold-out concert at the Araneta Coliseum last Friday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ninoy Aquino as seen through the lens of Vince Ta&ntilde;ada

Ninoy Aquino as seen through the lens of Vince Tañada

By Boy Abunda | 14 hours ago
How can you tell the story of former Sen. Benigno S. Aquino Jr. without the Marcoses?
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Maggie Wilson pleads to show Mother's Day message for son amid legal battle with ex Victor Consunji

Maggie Wilson pleads to show Mother's Day message for son amid legal battle with ex Victor Consunji

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Model-actress Maggie Wilson dedicated a late Mother's Day post for all moms with a video message for her son Connor whom she...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cannes jury members back Hollywood writers' strike

Cannes jury members back Hollywood writers' strike

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
The strike in Hollywood kicked off on May 3 after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and major US studios and...
Entertainment
fbtw
The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
Here is a list of the 21 films competing for the top prize Palme d'Or, as well as a selection of other movies premiering out...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hailey Bieber wants to have kids with husband Justin despite many fears

Hailey Bieber wants to have kids with husband Justin despite many fears

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Former model Hailey Bieber is eager to have kids with her husband, Canadian singer Justin Bieber, even though there are many...
Entertainment
fbtw
Matteo has wife Sarah&rsquo;s full support in new chapter as Kapuso

Matteo has wife Sarah’s full support in new chapter as Kapuso

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Now a Kapuso, Matteo Guidicelli is expected to further showcase his skill set in hosting and acting. He starts off on the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with