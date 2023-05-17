Kylie Verzosa attends Johnny Depp's Cannes Festival film premiere

MANILA, Philippines — Miss International 2016 and actress Kylie Verzosa made a surprise appearance at the opening day of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Kylie was present for the premiere of this year's opening film "Jeanne du Barry" by Maiwenn, Johnny Depp's comeback movie where he stars as King Louis XV opposite the director who portrays the titular character.

According to a public relations agency Yugen PR, Kylie was personally invited by the Cannes organizing team to attend the premiere. The same agency said Kylie is reportedly the first Filipino to ever walk a red carpet premiere ceremony at the festival's opening day.

The actress-model walked the red carpet steps of Cannes in a black couture gown by Mark Bumgarner. The ball gown had an exaggerated train adorned with black feathers, complemented with silver jewelry from Luna by Drake.

"Dream come true," Kylie said in an Instagram post with photos of her on the Cannes steps. "It was so surreal."

A number of fellow beauty queens expressed their support for Kylie, including Miss World 2013 Megan Young, Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 1st runner-up Maurren Wroblewitz, and newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.

Celebrities that commented words of praise too were actresses Anne Curtis and Iza Calzado, hosts Raymond Gutierrez and KaladKaren, photographer BJ Pascual, designer Francis Libiran, and model-content creator LA Aguinaldo.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival runs until May 27 with 21 movies in competition for the Palme d'Or, which was last won by this year's jury president Ruben Ostlund for his film "Triangle of Sadness" starring Dolly de Leon.

