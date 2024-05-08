Awra Briguela shares lessons learned from Poblacion brawl

MANILA, Philippines — Awra Briguela opened up about the controversial brawl in Poblacion, Makati after almost a year.

In Vice Ganda's latest vlog on YouTube, Awra admitted to have learned lessons from the altercation.

"I'm getting better, I'm getting stronger. I owned up to my mistakes. Noong nakulong ako, parang hindi ko pa rin siya ma-realize na nangyayari na sa 'kin 'yun," Awra said.

"Kaya after what happened, kahit nakauwi na ako, lugmok na lugmok ako, umiyak na ako, 'yun 'yung time na hindi ko na kaya."

Vice noticed that Awra is in a better state now after the infamous brawl.

"Alam naman nating lahat, ikaw din, na lahat kayo nagkamali. Lahat kayo may sobra at pagkukulang. Inamin mo naman 'yun," Vice said.

Last June 2023, Awra was charged with physical injuries, direct assault, alarm and scandal and disobedience to person in authority.

The actor allegedly figured in a brawl with another group of guests in a bar in Makati City. Videos that have since gone viral showed Briguela being taken into custody by police outside the bar in Makati's Poblacion district.

According to the police chief, Awra allegedly asked a certain Mark Christian Ravana to remove his shirt and started a fight with his group outside the bar. He said the actor cursed at the police that prompted them to arrest Awra. — Video from Vice Ganda YouTube channel

