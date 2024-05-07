^

Dominique Cojuangco, husband host baby shower for 1st child

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 7, 2024 | 2:19pm
Dominique Cojuangco and husband Michael Hern
MANILA, Philippines — Dominique Cojuangco and husband Michael Hern hosted a baby shower for their first child recently. 

In her Instagram account, Dominique posted photos of the baby shower attended by her family and friends.  

"Baby Hearn," she captioned the post. 

"Massive thanks to everyone who came and made yesterday feel so special, but mostly to @rshearn and @meganque for throwing such a fun baby shower and early birthday celebration," she added. 

Gretchen Barretto’s best friend, Mimi Que, also shared some photos from Dominique’s baby shower. 

"Forever and always our patootie," Mimi said. 

"I love you Dominique," she added.

Last March, Dominique marked her wedding anniversary with Michael by sharing a video of their wedding day on Instagram. 

The couple announced that they are expecting their first child last November. 

