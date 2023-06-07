^

'Legit Dabarkads': Maja Salvador, Maine Mendoza react to 'Eat Bulaga' on TV5

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 7, 2023 | 6:58pm
Maja Salvador (left) and Maine Mendoza (right) welcomed news that "Eat Bulaga" has found a new home in TV5. Salvador took a leave from hosting the show last April, while Mendoza along with the show's hosts filed her resignation from the show's producer Television and Production Exponents Inc. last May 31, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines —  Maja Salvador and Maine Mendoza welcomed the news of "Eat Bulaga" finding a new home in TV5. 

Maine tweeted the teaser clip that featured a voiceover and the many TV stations "Eat Bulaga" considered its home. 

"Legit Dabarkads!!! Tito Sen, Bossing, and Boss Joey #EatBulagaTV5," wrote Maja on Twitter as she retweeted the News5 post on MediaQuest's statement confirming "Eat Bulaga's" move to TV5. She mentioned the show's pioneering hosts, Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon, the trio collectively known as TVJ, who started the show in 1979. 

Maja was a host on the noontime show until she announced that she will temporarily stop hosting the show last April to focus on her upcoming wedding with fiance Rambo Nunez. 

The 20-seconder clip showed the letters RPN, ABS, GMA and TVJ in quick succession; the latter three pertain to the networks where the longest-running show was aired since it premiered in 1979. TVJ then was animated to make the last letter took like the number "5," finally confirming that the show is moving to its new home. 

Other hosts, like Allan K, retweeted the said clip. The other hosts posted the clip on their Instagram accounts. These include Ryan Agoncillo, Paolo Ballesteros, Ryzza Mae Dizon and Wally Bayola.

"EatBulagaTV5" is still trending as of press time since MediaQuest Holdings Inc. released the statement today. 

"The deal opens yet another chapter in the long-running, celebrated entertainment careers of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon," MediaQuest said. 

On May 31, TVJ surprised viewers by announcing that they had resigned from the show's producer, Television and Production Exponents Inc. Their co-hosts followed suit. 

MediaQuest President and Chief Executive Officer Jane Basas said that she's honored that TVJ have agreed to work with them. 

"Our partnership strengthens our ability to continue deliver the best for Filipino viewers here at home and all over the world," Basas said. 

"I'm happy that Tito, Vic and Joey will now call TV5 their home," she added. 

RELATED: 'Tuloy pa rin ang tuwa't saya na aming dala': Tito, Vic, Joey, Dabarkads transfer to TV5

