Tito Sotto says TV5 'Eat Bulaga' to retain popular segments, but show name not yet sure

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Tito Sotto admitted that he is not sure if their show on TV5 will be titled “Eat Bulaga.”

In his interview with TV5’s “Frontline Pilipinas,” Tito said he wanted to retain the title of the show but they are thinking of a temporary title until the issue is settled.

“Sa akin, it's my personal opinion, 'yon ang gagamitin namin. Nagiisip sila ng mga temporary title until ma-settle ito kung ito ay magkakaroon ng isyu. As far as I am concerned, history and the law is on our side on this issue,” Tito said.

“Kami 'yung 'Eat Bulaga'," he stressed.

Tito also said that they are retaining the show's fan-favorite segments but will also introduce new ones.

“We plan to have new portions. Kami mismo, no'ng pinaguusapan pa lang namin 'yung mga new portions, natutuwa kami, mga bago pa. But we will also get 'yung mga portions na gusto ng ating mga kababayan like Bawal Judgemental, Pinoy Henyo, Juan for All,” he said.

The trio of Tito, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkards are now Kapatids.

TV5's MediaQuest Holdings Inc. announced yesterday that TVJ and the Dabarkads have entered into an agreement to produce content for TV5 and other MediaQuest platforms.

"The deal opens yet another chapter in the long-running, celebrated entertainment careers of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon," MediaQuest said.

MediaQuest President and CEO Jane Basas said that she's honored that TVJ have agreed to work with them.

"Our partnership strengthens our ability to continue deliver the best for Filipino viewers here at home and all over the world," Basas said.

"I'm happy that Tito, Vic and Joey will now call TV5 their home," she added.

