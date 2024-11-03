'Barbie' star Margot Robbie gives birth to baby boy â€” reports

^

'Barbie' star Margot Robbie gives birth to baby boy — reports

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 3, 2024 | 11:21am
'Barbie' star Margot Robbie gives birth to baby boy — reports
Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives for the world premiere of 'Barbie' at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on July 9, 2023.
AFP / Michael Tran

MANILA, Philippines — Australian actress Margot Robbie has reportedly given birth to her first child with husband Tom Ackerley. 

US media reports say the "Barbie" star gave birth to a baby boy with the English film producer and actor. 

People said its source confirmed that Margot's first child is a boy. 

UK's the Daily Mail reported that the baby was born on October 17. 

Margot and Tom have kept their private life away from the spotlight. The couple has not posted about news of their firstborn. 

The actress and Ackerley met in 2013 on the set of the war film "Suite Francaise," where she was one of the stars and he worked as an assistant director. 

They married in 2016 in Margot's home country in Australia. 

The couple founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which was among the producers of the 2023 hit "Barbie." 

RELATED: Margot Robbie expecting first child with husband Tom Ackerley

