Harry Styles now has his own comic book

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 14, 2023 | 9:33am
MANILA, Philippines — The life and steady rise of British singer Harry Styles have been chronicled in a comic book by TidalWave Comics called "Fame: Harry Styles."

The newly released 22-page comic briefly looks at Styles' youth growing up. It also touches on how he achieved stardom with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson on "X Factor" eventually forming One Direction, and his current success as a soloist.

"Harry Styles is arguably the most beloved male pop star in the world right now. No matter what medium he’s occupying, his FAME continues to grow," TidalWave Comics said on its website upon releasing a first look at the comic.

TidalWave Comics' own publisher, Darren G. Davis, penned the words, while Ramon Salas is behind the brightly colored and superhero-like illustrations.

Among the comic's many covers are Harry performing at the 2023 Grammy Awards in a silver fringe outfit, where he later won Album of the Year; another sees the singer in a green top, yellow pants and a purple boa around his neck that was stretched to spell the letter "S."

The comic panels also show Harry with One Direction — including a recreation of their "What Makes You Beautiful" music video — wearing a Gucci blazer and dress on a historic Vogue cover. Harry's headlining stint at Coachella 2022 wearing a customized strawberry vest, a clip from his "As It Was" music video in a red jumpsuit and his appearance as Eros in Marvel's "Eternals" are also included. 

Other celebrities previously featured on TidalWave Comics' "Fame" series include Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Drake, Selena Gomez and Lil Nas X.

RELATED: WATCH: Harry Styles performs 'As It Was,' 'What Makes You Beautiful,' 'Sign of the Times' at Philippines 2023 concert

