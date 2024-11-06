Driver of Senate-plated SUV who used EDSA busway surrenders

Angelito Edpan, the driver of the SUV with a protocol plate number 7 who illegally passed through EDSA busway.

MANILA, Philippines — The driver of a luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) with a protocol plate for senators, who illegally used the EDSA busway on Sunday, November 3, has surrendered to the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

In a press conference on Wednesday, November 6, the driver, Angelito Edpan, apologized to the public for his EDSA busway violation.

“Ako po ay nandito tungkol sa nangyari noong November 3 sa EDSA. Ako po ay nagkasala sa paglabag sa regulasyon ng batas. Ako po ay humihingi ng pasensya. Hindi ko po gusto ang ginawa ko,” he said.

(I am here regarding what happened on November 3 on EDSA. I admit that I am guilty of violating the law's regulation. I am asking for forgiveness. I did not intend to do what I did.)

“Hindi ko po ninais na makasakit sa enforcer na pumara sa'kin,” he added.

(I did not intend to hurt the enforcer who flagged me down).

At the press conference, the LTO said that the protocol plate on the vehicle is fake and that the SUV is owned by Orient Pacific Corporation.

The director of the Orient Pacific Corporation also apologized and said that the company would conduct an internal investigation into how they obtained the protocol plate.

Meanwhile, Edpan was then ticketed P5,000 for the illegal use of the protocol plate; P2,000 for "reckless driving"; and P1,000 each for failure to attach the plate and disregard of traffic signs.

Last weekend, the SUV driven by Edpan, was caught illegally passing through the EDSA bus lane.

According to the Department of Transportation’s Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation, its secretariat, Sarah Barnachea noticed the SUV while assisting buses to move forward.

She then approached the vehicle to apprehend and verify the driver's identity. However, instead of cooperating, the driver attempted to run over Barnachea and flee the scene.

The EDSA Busway is dedicated to bus carousels traversing the major thoroughfare.