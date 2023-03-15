WATCH: Harry Styles helps Pinoy fan propose at Philippines 2023 concert

MANILA, Philippines — There was a number of highlights during Harry Styles' "Love On Tour" concert in the Philippines, and among them was an actual wedding proposal.

Halfway through his set, after performing "Satellite," the British singer began reading some of the signs that audience members had made.

The last sign he set his eyes on was from a woman named Michelle who said her boyfriend Jeff would propose to her if Harry would duet with him.

Harry accepted and joined Jeff in performing "Sign of the Times," even changing some of the lyrics to "Michelle is gonna marry Jeff."

Jeff indeed proposed to Michelle and the crowd shared in the joyous moment. Harry later performed "Sign of the Times" in full to begin the encore portion of his second solo concert in the Philippines. — Video by Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

