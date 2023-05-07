Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

MANILA, Philippines — Aga Muhlach achieved success when he was just 14, and when his star lost its shine immediately after, he saw how ugly reality can be for those who have fallen from grace.

It is the reason why the actor said he will never maltreat or look down on anyone because he experienced being at the lowest point in his life and people were not kind to him.

“I was really down and out. I was so down and out,” recalled Aga to Karen Davila.

He and his wife, former beauty queen and actress Charlene Gonzalez were guests on Davila's YouTube show.

The actor was 14 when he struck fame as part of the iconic cast of the 1984 youth-oriented film "Bagets."

Since his movie became big, Aga admitted that he got "lost." He became independent afterwards, renting his own space.

He later realized that fame does not equate to secure finances. "It doesn’t mean that sikat ka, yayaman ka," Aga recalled.

He had to let go of his townhouse because he could not pay his rent and electric bill. He was around 14 to 16 at that time.

It was during this time that he had a reality check and was let down by people.

“And there were actors before, who would talagang…” Aga said, his words hanging.

The seasoned journalist gently asked, "Inapi ka?"

“Grabe. Oo,” he said.

WATCH: Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez get candid with Karen Davila

That episode thought him to take control of his life. He decided to fix it.

“Kaya sinabi ko kapag sumikat ako talaga ulit, 'yung that time, never ko itong gagawin talaga.

“Kaya I’ve always been the kindest to any artistang kasama ko — bago, matanda, ganyan… Kahit ako ang sinabing, ‘Aga, ikaw ang pinakasikat, ikaw ang number one,’ Nah, nah, nah…

“We’re all the same here. I learned from that kasi… nakita ko yung sakit na ginawa sa akin. 'Yung baba ka na, 'yung aapakan ka pa," Aga said. — Video from Karen Davila YouTube channel

