^

Entertainment

Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 3:42pm
Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life
Aga Muhlach

MANILA, Philippines — Aga Muhlach achieved success when he was just 14, and when his star lost its shine immediately after, he saw how ugly reality can be for those who have fallen from grace. 

It is the reason why the actor said he will never maltreat or look down on anyone because he experienced being at the lowest point in his life and people were not kind to him. 

“I was really down and out. I was so down and out,” recalled Aga to Karen Davila. 

He and his wife, former beauty queen and actress Charlene Gonzalez were guests on Davila's YouTube show. 

The actor was 14 when he struck fame as part of the iconic cast of the 1984 youth-oriented film "Bagets."

Since his movie became big, Aga admitted that he got "lost." He became independent afterwards, renting his own space. 

He later realized that fame does not equate to secure finances. "It doesn’t mean that sikat ka, yayaman ka," Aga recalled. 

He had to let go of his townhouse because he could not pay his rent and electric bill. He was around 14 to 16 at that time. 

It was during this time that he had a reality check and was let down by people. 

“And there were actors before, who would talagang…” Aga said, his words hanging. 

The seasoned journalist gently asked, "Inapi ka?"

“Grabe. Oo,” he said. 

WATCH: Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez get candid with Karen Davila

That episode thought him to take control of his life. He decided to fix it.  

“Kaya sinabi ko kapag sumikat ako talaga ulit, 'yung that time, never ko itong gagawin talaga.

“Kaya I’ve always been the kindest to any artistang kasama ko — bago, matanda, ganyan… Kahit ako ang sinabing, ‘Aga, ikaw ang pinakasikat, ikaw ang number one,’ Nah, nah, nah…

“We’re all the same here. I learned from that kasi… nakita ko yung sakit na ginawa sa akin. 'Yung baba ka na, 'yung aapakan ka pa," Aga said. — Video from Karen Davila YouTube channel

RELATED: Atasha Muhlach is latest Filipina debutant at Le Bal after Zobel, Ayala scions

AGA MUHLACH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vic Sotto reacts to Maja Salvador replacing Maine Mendoza in &lsquo;Eat Bulaga,&rsquo; &lsquo;ninong&rsquo; to both Maine, Maja weddings

Vic Sotto reacts to Maja Salvador replacing Maine Mendoza in ‘Eat Bulaga,’ ‘ninong’ to both Maine, Maja weddings

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Oo naman… Hindi pwedeng tanggihan.”
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Actually, kulang &lsquo;yun&rsquo;: Vic Sotto says TAPE owes him, Joey de Leon not just P30M each

‘Actually, kulang ‘yun’: Vic Sotto says TAPE owes him, Joey de Leon not just P30M each

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Bossing” Vic Sotto has broken his silence about the alleged P60 million (P30 million each) that their noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Di lahat nadadaan sa pera&rsquo;: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

‘Di lahat nadadaan sa pera’: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Wala, hindi ako gan’un."
Entertainment
fbtw
Xander Ford hurt by no-shows at son's baptism

Xander Ford hurt by no-shows at son's baptism

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Social media personality Xander Ford's baby was baptized recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinas sinimulan na ang ratsada

Pinas sinimulan na ang ratsada

By Russell Cadayona | 17 hours ago
Limang gold medals ang hinablot ng mga Pinoy athletes para manatili sa ikalawang puwesto sa overall standings ng 32nd Southeast...
Entertainment
fbtw

Team Philippines may 2 ginto sa obstacle race

By Chris Co | 17 hours ago
Maningning ang second day para sa Team Philippines matapos bumanat ng dalawang ginto at dalawang pilak na medalya ang obstacle race team sa 32nd Southeast Asian Games na ginanap kahapon sa Chroy Changvar Convention...
Entertainment
fbtw

NU, La Salle unahan sa 1-0

By Chris Co | 17 hours ago
Pag-aagawan ng reig­ning champion National University at De La Salle University ang 1-0 bentahe sa UAAP Season 85 wo­men’s volleyball tournament best-of-three championship series na hahataw ngayong...
Entertainment
fbtw

Suns diniskaril ang misyon ng Nuggets

17 hours ago
Nagpasabog si Devin Booker ng 47 points at may 39 markers si Kevin Durant para akayin ang Suns sa 121-114 pagbawi sa Denver Nuggets at makalapit sa 1-2 sa kanilang Western Conference semifinal series
Entertainment
fbtw

Quiñahan sinibak ng NLEX

By Russell Cadayona | 17 hours ago
Dahil sa isang pagkakamali ay nawala sa bakuran ng NLEX si JR Quiñahan.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bakbakan na!

Bakbakan na!

By Russell Cadayona | 1 day ago
Dalawang gintong medalya ang tiyak nang idadagdag ng mga obstacle racers para sa kampanya ng Team Philippines sa 32nd Southeast...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with