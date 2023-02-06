'Short film or concert tour': Raymond Lauchengco still close with 'Bagets' cast, hoping for reunion

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Raymond Lauchengco hopes to do a reunion project with his “Bagets” co-stars.

“Bagets” is an 1980s youth-oriented movie starring Raymond, Aga Muhlach, William Martinez, JC Bonnin, Herbert Bautista, Eula Valdez, Yayo Aguila, Jobelle Salvador and Ramon Christopher, among others.

In an interview with Philstar.com after the recent press conference of “All Love” concert, Raymond said the cast of the movie are still close to each other up to this day.

“Every so often nagkikita-kita kami. Close pa rin kami, especially with Herbert, Monching. Si JC nasa States e, si Aga medyo busy so more of Herbert, Monching, myself tapos 'yung mga girls, 'yung mga macho girls namin na sila Eula, Jobelle, Yayo,” he said.

“Maraming plans pero hindi ko alam kung matutuloy kasi kanya-kanyang sikap, kanya-kanyang career. It would be nice to do something together, kahit short films, or concert tour sa abroad. That would be nice,” he added.

The icons of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) will be performing at the all-star Valentine concert to be held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Plenary Hall on February 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Joining Raymond are APO's Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo, Neocolors' lead singer Ito Rapadas, Afterimage frontman Wency Cornejo and Roselle Nava.

The repertoire will be composed of the singers' greatest ballads that have become the soundtrack of real people's love lives, relationships and even weddings.

These include the APO's "Panalangin" and "Ewan," Wency's "Magpakailanman," the Neocolors' "Say You'll Never Go," Roselle's "Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita?" and Raymond's "So It's You," among many other hit songs.

RELATED: Jim Paredes, Boboy Garrovillo, OPM stars join forces for Valentine concert