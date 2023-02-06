^

Entertainment

'Short film or concert tour': Raymond Lauchengco still close with 'Bagets' cast, hoping for reunion

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 2:27pm
'Short film or concert tour': Raymond Lauchengco still close with 'Bagets' cast, hoping for reunion
The cast of 1980s film 'Bagets'
Viva Films

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Raymond Lauchengco hopes to do a reunion project with his “Bagets” co-stars. 

“Bagets” is an 1980s youth-oriented movie starring Raymond, Aga Muhlach, William Martinez, JC Bonnin, Herbert Bautista, Eula Valdez, Yayo Aguila, Jobelle Salvador and Ramon Christopher, among others.

In an interview with Philstar.com after the recent press conference of “All Love” concert, Raymond said the cast of the movie are still close to each other up to this day. 

“Every so often nagkikita-kita kami. Close pa rin kami, especially with Herbert, Monching. Si JC nasa States e, si Aga medyo busy so more of Herbert, Monching, myself tapos 'yung mga girls, 'yung mga macho girls namin na sila Eula, Jobelle, Yayo,” he said.  

“Maraming plans pero hindi ko alam kung matutuloy kasi kanya-kanyang sikap, kanya-kanyang career. It would be nice to do something together, kahit short films, or concert tour sa abroad. That would be nice,” he added. 

The icons of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) will be performing at the all-star Valentine concert to be held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Plenary Hall on February 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Joining Raymond are APO's Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo, Neocolors' lead singer Ito Rapadas, Afterimage frontman Wency Cornejo and Roselle Nava.

The repertoire will be composed of the singers' greatest ballads that have become the soundtrack of real people's love lives, relationships and even weddings. 

These include the APO's "Panalangin" and "Ewan," Wency's "Magpakailanman," the Neocolors' "Say You'll Never Go," Roselle's "Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita?" and Raymond's "So It's You," among many other hit songs.

RELATEDJim Paredes, Boboy Garrovillo, OPM stars join forces for Valentine concert

AGA MUHLACH

BAGETS

HERBERT BAUTISTA

RAYMOND LAUCHENGCO

WILLIAM MARTINEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nagsisimula pa lang kami': Willie Revillame breaks silence on ALLTV issue

'Nagsisimula pa lang kami': Willie Revillame breaks silence on ALLTV issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
TV host Willie Revillame aired his sentiments regarding the reported break of several shows of ALLTV during the live episode...
Entertainment
fbtw
ALLTV programs to take a break from airing &mdash; report&nbsp;

ALLTV programs to take a break from airing — report 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
ALLTV's station-produced shows include Willie Revillame's game show "Wowowin," Toni Gonzaga's eponymous talk show "Toni" and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paying tribute to an iconic school principal

Paying tribute to an iconic school principal

By Pat-P Daza | 15 hours ago
Anyone who went to St. Paul Pasig for kinder or grade school in the ‘70s and ‘80s surely knows Sister Miriam Victoriano,...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid opens up about Cebu's Wavy Baby festival, future of his Careless label
Exclusive

James Reid opens up about Cebu's Wavy Baby festival, future of his Careless label

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
In an exclusive email interview with Philstar.com, James Reid shared his thoughts about putting up Careless' first-ever...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has been spotted going on a camping trip with artist and rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos, as well as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Unprofessional, nakakahiya': NAIA Enhypen incident under investigation &mdash; OTS

'Unprofessional, nakakahiya': NAIA Enhypen incident under investigation — OTS

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
What riled fans of the K-pop group Enhypen is the part where the female personnel was seen doing a body scan or search of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year, beats Beyonce, Adele

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year, beats Beyonce, Adele

2 hours ago
Harry Styles on Sunday won the coveted Grammy for Album of the Year, a surprising victory over heavy favorites Beyonce and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyonce breaks record for lifetime Grammy wins

Beyonce breaks record for lifetime Grammy wins

By Maggy Donaldson | 3 hours ago
Pop queen Beyonce on Sunday reigned supreme at the Grammys, breaking the all-time record for wins with her 32nd prize and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyonce breaks Grammy record for most wins ever

Beyonce breaks Grammy record for most wins ever

4 hours ago
Beyonce on Sunday broke the record for the most Grammy wins of any artist, scoring her 32nd prize ever and fourth of the night...
Entertainment
fbtw
Viola Davis secures EGOT status with Grammy win

Viola Davis secures EGOT status with Grammy win

4 hours ago
Actor Viola Davis on Sunday joined the rare firmament of showbiz luminaries to have won competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with