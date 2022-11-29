Atasha Muhlach is latest Filipina debutant at Le Bal after Zobel, Ayala scions

Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales with their twins, Atasha and Andres, in Paris, France for the Le Bal charity and fashion ball.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity daughter Atasha Muhlach is said to be the ninth Filipina to grace Le Bal in Paris after Paloma Urquijo Zobel de Ayala and Natalia Zobel in past editions.

The daughter of actors Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales looked dazzling in her sleek white gown by British designer Sabina Bilenko.

She was escorted by her twin brother, Andres.

According to an article on Preview.ph, Atasha is the ninth to participate in the fashion and charity ball attended by the daughters of the world's richest and famous families.

The others apart from the aforementioned included Monica Urquijo Zobel, Emily Madrigal, Dominique Cojuangco, Monica Concepcion, Kayla Uytengsu and Rocio Zobel.

This year's ball featured 17 women from all over the world who were the stars of the night held in Shangri-La Paris.

The proud parents also posted several photos and videos of their twins at the anticipated ball.

Tatler Philippines editor Anton San Diego and actress/artist Heart Evangelista, who is currently based in France, were also in attendance. Likewise, they shared photos and videos taken from the event.

Le Bal is a ball that started in 1957. Ophélie Renouard revived it in 1994 and called it Le Bal, a charity ball to raise money for causes that help young women all over the world. It is a by-invitation-only event.

"Le Bal is about the empowerment of young women and young men as well as the harmony of nations," read the ball's description on its website.

