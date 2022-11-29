^

Fashion and Beauty

Atasha Muhlach is latest Filipina debutant at Le Bal after Zobel, Ayala scions

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 2:44pm
Atasha Muhlach is latest Filipina debutant at Le Bal after Zobel, Ayala scions
Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales with their twins, Atasha and Andres, in Paris, France for the Le Bal charity and fashion ball.
Aga Muhlach via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity daughter Atasha Muhlach is said to be the ninth Filipina to grace Le Bal in Paris after Paloma Urquijo Zobel de Ayala and Natalia Zobel in past editions. 

The daughter of actors Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales looked dazzling in her sleek white gown by British designer Sabina Bilenko.

She was escorted by her twin brother, Andres. 

According to an article on Preview.ph, Atasha is the ninth to participate in the fashion and charity ball attended by the daughters of the world's richest and famous families.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anton San Diego (@antonsd)

The others apart from the aforementioned included Monica Urquijo Zobel, Emily Madrigal, Dominique Cojuangco, Monica Concepcion, Kayla Uytengsu and Rocio Zobel.

This year's ball featured 17 women from all over the world who were the stars of the night held in Shangri-La Paris. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @keboteetme

The proud parents also posted several photos and videos of their twins at the anticipated ball. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aga Muhlach (@agamuhlach317)

Tatler Philippines editor Anton San Diego and actress/artist Heart Evangelista, who is currently based in France, were also in attendance. Likewise, they shared photos and videos taken from the event. 

Le Bal is a ball that started in 1957. Ophélie Renouard revived it in 1994 and called it Le Bal, a charity ball to raise money for causes that help young women all over the world. It is a by-invitation-only event. 

"Le Bal is about the empowerment of young women and young men as well as the harmony of nations," read the ball's description on its website. 

RELATED: Atasha Muhlach to represent Philippines in Paris debutante ball, Miel Pangilinan rocks disco debut

ATASHA MUHLACH

CHARLENE GONZALES AND AGA MUHLACH

DEBUTANTE BALL

HEART EVANGELISTA

LE BAL
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Atasha Muhlach is latest Filipina debutant at Le Bal after Zobel, Ayala scions
1 hour ago

Atasha Muhlach is latest Filipina debutant at Le Bal after Zobel, Ayala scions

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Celebrity daughter Atasha Muhlach is said to be the ninth Filipina to grace Le Bal in Paris after Paloma Urquijo Zobel de...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
P200k &lsquo;Madame&rsquo; coat now in the Philippines as Italian brands invade Manila
2 hours ago

P200k ‘Madame’ coat now in the Philippines as Italian brands invade Manila

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Here are some of the Italian labels leading the pack:
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
2023 men&rsquo;s style inspo: Cop these looks with 6 new brands at Rustan&rsquo;s
Sponsored
2 hours ago

2023 men’s style inspo: Cop these looks with 6 new brands at Rustan’s

By Euden Valdez | 2 hours ago
Rustan’s, a leading fashion source for Filipinos, is introducing new brands you can hunt this season. Here are looks...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Kim Kardashian 're-evaluating' Balenciaga ties after controversial ad
8 hours ago

Kim Kardashian 're-evaluating' Balenciaga ties after controversial ad

By AndrÃ©a Bambino | 8 hours ago
Reality show star and social media titan Kim Kardashian said she is "re-evaluating" her involvement with luxury...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
In photos: Star Magic White Christmas party 2022 showstoppers
23 hours ago

In photos: Star Magic White Christmas party 2022 showstoppers

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Leading artists of popular talent agency Star Magic walked the white carpet with their Christmas-inspired costumes at last...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Gucci parts ways with star designer Michele
5 days ago

Gucci parts ways with star designer Michele

5 days ago
Italian designer Alessandro Michele on Wednesday left Gucci, where he has overseen a surge in sales at the fashion powerhouse...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with