^

Entertainment

DiCaprio and Scorsese talk 'Killers' as Rihanna hits CinemaCon

Agence France-Presse, Andrew Marszal - Philstar.com
April 30, 2023 | 9:30am
DiCaprio and Scorsese talk 'Killers' as Rihanna hits CinemaCon
US film director Martin Scorsese (left), recipient of the Legend of Cinema Award, and US actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrive for the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 27, 2023.
AFP / Valerie Macon

LAS VEGAS, United States — Martin Scorsese unveiled the first footage from his film "Killers of the Flower Moon" Thursday at CinemaCon, where his lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio and pop superstar Rihanna were among the surprise guests.

Dark Western "Killers" is Scorsese's sixth movie with DiCaprio, and his 10th with Robert De Niro — but the first time the legendary director has ever brought his go-to A-listers together.

A true story of greed, love and murder set in the 1920s, when members of the newly oil-rich Osage Nation in Oklahoma began dying and disappearing in mysterious circumstances, the twisty crime drama hits theaters in October.

Footage played at the movie industry summit in Las Vegas showed DiCaprio's Ernest Burkhart in a romantic relationship with a Native American woman (Lily Gladstone) while seemingly caught in the middle of brutal conflict between the Osage and encircling oil-hungry white capitalists.

De Niro plays William Hale, who is seen conspiring with Burkhart, while Jesse Plemons appears as lawman Tom White, sent from the newly formed Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate the murders.

Originally, DiCaprio was set to play White, but after spending time with the Osage, he and Scorsese decided to make a "big change" to the script, and center the movie less on the FBI and instead on Burkhart.

Scorsese said they were interested in exploring how "some of these people could have done what they did" to the Osage, and how they could rationalize violence — even against those they loved — by simply claiming: "It's civilization. One group comes in, and another goes out."

DiCaprio, hosting a Q&A with Scorsese, described the movie's events as a "forgotten part of our past."

'Do right'

The film was shot at the true, real-life locations where grisly events took place, and Scorsese said the script was reworked until the last day of shooting, as he spent time with the Osage people and was anxious to "do right by them."

"It was about immersing ourselves in that world," said the New Yorker, despite the "110-degree heat" and the unsettling presence on the surrounding prairies of coyotes and wild horses.

The film is adapted from David Grann's acclaimed 2017 non-fiction book of the same name, and will premiere at next month's Cannes film festival.

"Killers" will be Apple's highest profile big-screen release yet, as the tech giant launches the film in theaters — a splashy launch that it hopes can consequently drum up interest in its Apple TV+ streaming platform.

"I'm really thrilled to have a wide theatrical release before it becomes available at home," said Scorsese, joking that small-screen viewing is only "ok" by comparison.

Apple bought the film from Hollywood studio Paramount after the cost of the lavish, nearly three-and-a-half-hour production began to spiral to a reported $200 million, and the two companies struck a deal to distribute the film to theaters.

Rihanna 

Scorsese, director of "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull" and "Goodfellas," was awarded CinemaCon's inaugural "Legend of Cinema" award.

DiCaprio said Scorsese's work "will be revered for centuries and generations to come," and that the 80-year-old director continues to "create vital cinematic experiences that are at the very pinnacle of artistic ambition and achievement."

Scorsese used the occasion to call on owners of multiplexes to play "truly independent films" alongside more mainstream fare.

Earlier Thursday, Paramount presented footage from other upcoming films, including "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

Star Dominique Fishback told AFP the presence of more "Black and brown people" and voices in "Transformers" would open up the seven-movie, billions-grossing franchise to "more and more hearts and households."

"It almost feels like we're starting the franchise over," said co-star Anthony Ramos.

The presentation featured a surprise appearance from pop superstar Rihanna, who joked that her newly announced role in "The Smurf Movie" would earn her "cool points" with her children.

The Barbados-born artist will voice the role of Smurfette, as well as write and sing original music and produce the film, out February 2025.

"I tried to get the Papa Smurf part but it didn't work out," she joked on stage at Caesars Palace.

Animation means "I get to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and play a little boo badass," said Rihanna, who is pregnant with her second child.

"I hope this gives me a little bit of cool points with my kids one day. I'm just hoping."

RELATED: She's back! Pregnant Rihanna headlines Superbowl Halftime show 2023 with special guest

LEONARDO DICAPRIO

MARTIN SCORSESE

RIHANNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maja Salvador has 2 new shows post-Eat Bulaga exit

Maja Salvador has 2 new shows post-Eat Bulaga exit

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
She might have said goodbye to Eat Bulaga, but her Majesty Maja Salvador is saying hello to two new shows on TV.
Entertainment
fbtw
Japanese ambassador shares love for 'Voltes V: Legacy'

Japanese ambassador shares love for 'Voltes V: Legacy'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Ambassador Koshikawa described Julie Anne San Jose's rendition of the "Voltes V" theme song as "bright and powerful."
Entertainment
fbtw
Who really owns &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo;? Tito Sotto explains

Who really owns ‘Eat Bulaga’? Tito Sotto explains

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Who owns “Eat Bulaga” – its producer Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.) or its...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Ituloy natin kahit &lsquo;di kami sumusweldo&rsquo;: Tito Sotto recalls &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo; history with Romeo Jalosjos&nbsp;

‘Ituloy natin kahit ‘di kami sumusweldo’: Tito Sotto recalls ‘Eat Bulaga’ history with Romeo Jalosjos 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Tito Sotto shared “Eat Bulaga’s” history and how former Zamboanga del Norte congressman Romeo Jalosjos got...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla to star with Kathryn Bernardo, John Arcilla in upcoming films

Daniel Padilla to star with Kathryn Bernardo, John Arcilla in upcoming films

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Daniel Padilla is set to star in three new movies, ending his film hiatus. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vertical Horizon to return to Philippines for concert in July

Vertical Horizon to return to Philippines for concert in July

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
After more than eight years, American alternative rock band Vertical Horizon is set to return to Manila for a concert this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Song Seung Heon, Kim Woo Bin star in dystopian drama 'Black Knight'

Song Seung Heon, Kim Woo Bin star in dystopian drama 'Black Knight'

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Netflix released the official trailer of the upcoming Korean series "Black Night."
Entertainment
fbtw
David Chua, Devon Seron unfollow each other on Instagram; David spotted with Meg Imperial

David Chua, Devon Seron unfollow each other on Instagram; David spotted with Meg Imperial

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that rumored couple David Chua and Devon Seron unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Woo to the Young to the Woo': Hesitations and Daesang for Park Eun Bin at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

'Woo to the Young to the Woo': Hesitations and Daesang for Park Eun Bin at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
If it's meant to be, it's meant to be. This certainly applies to Park Eun-bin, the South Korean star who joins the list of...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Glory' stars Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon draw laughs at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

'The Glory' stars Song Hye Kyo, Lim Ji Yeon draw laughs at Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Two of South Korean TV's most popular characters made an appearance on live TV as Song Hye-kyo channeled her vengeful Dong-eun...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with