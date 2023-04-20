^

Entertainment

'Naubos English ko sa Sundance!': Beauty Gonzalez on seeing Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty Gonzalez is hopeful that her international project will push through this year. 

The actress revealed that she was able to "network" herself by meeting producers, as well as see Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, when she attended the Sundance Film Festival last January held in Utah, United States. 

Beauty stars with Jasmine Curtis-Smith in Kenneth Dagatan's "In My Mother's Skin." The horror film was screened at the Midnight Section of the annual filmfest. 

"I saw Anne Hathaway. I saw a lot of producers. I saw Dakota Johnson sa '50 Shades of Grey.' It was a good experience because I got to network myself to other (producers)," said the actress to the press at her launch as the first celebrity endorser of beauty brand Hey Pretty Skin last week. 

"There's one coming this year. I'll be working abroad. Hopefully. We'll see kung matutuloy. It was a beautiful experience and, to top it all, binili na ng Amazon 'yung movie namin. It's coming out this July or June. Siyempre and dami pang festivals ang kailangan puntahan na kasama din 'yung movie," she added. 

The actress shared that she immediately said yes to the project when she was informed that it will be shot in the same house that was shown in the classic Filipino World War II movie, "Oro Plata Mata." 

"Mahilig ako sa Philippine antiques e. I love Philippine contemporary arts so nu'ng nalaman ko doon pa 'yung shooting, kahit hindi ko pa alam 'yung storya, go! Kasi, you know, gusto ko lang talaga. I love collecting these things," she said. "I want to be the caretaker of our history. That's the reason why I'm so into this Philippine antiquities and art."

The actress is married to art curator Norman Crisologo. 

"It's really unexpected din talaga. Naubos 'yung English ko doon sa interview sa Sundance!" Beauty quipped. 

RELATED:  WATCH: Beauty Gonzalez shares husband's reaction to her viral photo

BEAUTY GONZALEZ

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Very rude, don't hurt me': Vice Ganda calmly confronts couple who pulled his wig in Canada

'Very rude, don't hurt me': Vice Ganda calmly confronts couple who pulled his wig in Canada

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-comedian Vice Ganda kept a calm composure as he confronted a couple of fans who tried to pull his wig while at a concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aaron Carter's cause of death revealed, ruled as accident

Aaron Carter's cause of death revealed, ruled as accident

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The cause of death of Aaron Carter has been revealed by a medical examiner-coroner, five months after the singer was found...
Entertainment
fbtw
Billy Crawford confirms 'Tropang Lol' now signing off

Billy Crawford confirms 'Tropang Lol' now signing off

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
TV host Billy Crawford confirmed that TV5 noontime show “Tropang LOL” will bid goodbye. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong, Jessa on daughter Jayda: &lsquo;She&rsquo;s proving to be her own person&rsquo;

Dingdong, Jessa on daughter Jayda: ‘She’s proving to be her own person’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music hitmakers and celebrity couple Dingdong Avanzado and Jessa Zaragoza had already seen their daughter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maggie Wilson reacts to ex Victor Consunji's photo with Rachelle Carrasco, baby

Maggie Wilson reacts to ex Victor Consunji's photo with Rachelle Carrasco, baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Former beauty queen Maggie Wilson has given her reaction to ex-husband Victor Consuji sharing a photo with his rumored...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Justin Bieber defends Frank Ocean following controversial Coachella performance

Justin Bieber defends Frank Ocean following controversial Coachella performance

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Canadian singer Justin Bieber has come to the defense of his fellow artist Frank Ocean after the latter's headlining act at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos, Dolly de Leon to be awarded at FDCP's Parangal ng Sining 2023

Vilma Santos, Dolly de Leon to be awarded at FDCP's Parangal ng Sining 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Award-winning actresses Vilma Santos-Recto and Dolly de Leon are among the talented individuals that will be recognized at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maymay Entrata collaborates with K-pop star Wooseok for 'Autodeadma'

Maymay Entrata collaborates with K-pop star Wooseok for 'Autodeadma'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata will collaborate with K-pop boyband Pentagon member Wooseok for her upcoming single "Au...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Maria Clara at Ibarra' bags bronze medal at 2023 New York Festivals Film and TV Awards

'Maria Clara at Ibarra' bags bronze medal at 2023 New York Festivals Film and TV Awards

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
The hit historical portal fantasy bagged the bronze award, alongside mostly news and documentary features from GMA-7 and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Frank Ocean scraps second Coachella set due to leg injury

Frank Ocean scraps second Coachella set due to leg injury

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
R&B singer Frank Ocean has withdrawn from his scheduled headline slot at the second weekend of the Coachella...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with