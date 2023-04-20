'Naubos English ko sa Sundance!': Beauty Gonzalez on seeing Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty Gonzalez is hopeful that her international project will push through this year.

The actress revealed that she was able to "network" herself by meeting producers, as well as see Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, when she attended the Sundance Film Festival last January held in Utah, United States.

Beauty stars with Jasmine Curtis-Smith in Kenneth Dagatan's "In My Mother's Skin." The horror film was screened at the Midnight Section of the annual filmfest.

"I saw Anne Hathaway. I saw a lot of producers. I saw Dakota Johnson sa '50 Shades of Grey.' It was a good experience because I got to network myself to other (producers)," said the actress to the press at her launch as the first celebrity endorser of beauty brand Hey Pretty Skin last week.

"There's one coming this year. I'll be working abroad. Hopefully. We'll see kung matutuloy. It was a beautiful experience and, to top it all, binili na ng Amazon 'yung movie namin. It's coming out this July or June. Siyempre and dami pang festivals ang kailangan puntahan na kasama din 'yung movie," she added.

The actress shared that she immediately said yes to the project when she was informed that it will be shot in the same house that was shown in the classic Filipino World War II movie, "Oro Plata Mata."

"Mahilig ako sa Philippine antiques e. I love Philippine contemporary arts so nu'ng nalaman ko doon pa 'yung shooting, kahit hindi ko pa alam 'yung storya, go! Kasi, you know, gusto ko lang talaga. I love collecting these things," she said. "I want to be the caretaker of our history. That's the reason why I'm so into this Philippine antiquities and art."

The actress is married to art curator Norman Crisologo.

"It's really unexpected din talaga. Naubos 'yung English ko doon sa interview sa Sundance!" Beauty quipped.

