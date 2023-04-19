Donny Pangilinan excited to work with mom Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan for first time

MANILA, Philippines — Donny Pangilinan has been making films and series for years now, but he is yet to be seen acting with his mother, the comebacking Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan, who was among the premiere leading ladies of the most bankable stars of the '90s.

The wait is over, however, as mother and son are set to appear in a project together for the first time.

Donny will play an aspiring gamer in the e-sports-themed movie, "GG," with Maricel. The movie will be directed by Prime Cruz.

"I never had a project co-starring with my mom or even doing a scene with her in my life. So, that to me is an advantage because I'll never forget that ever. 'Yung pinaka-first project ko with my mom.

"I've always wanted to work with her. She's such a gifted person, a gifted individual and the fact that I get to share the limelight, spotlight with her, sobrang, 'yun pa lang. Blessing na 'yun," the actor explained at last Sunday's presscon for his newest endorsement SunLife.

He shared that their roles are quite different from who they are in real life as he is very close to his mom.

A cursory glance at both Donny and Maricel's Instagram will confirm how tight-knit their family is with photos of their groufies, outings and vacations posted in their respective accounts.

"They're very different from who we are. My character, my mom's character, but it was very fun. We're done with shooting and we're gonna, hopefully, release like a teaser in the next coming months. Wait and see what the final airing will be," the actor added.

Apart from the upcoming movie, he will be working anew with his perennial love team partner, Belle Mariano, in the upcoming show titled "Can't Buy Me Love."

Maricel, meanwhile, has appeared in 2022 shows such as GMA'7's "Apoy Sa Langit" and "Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune." She currently stars in the nightly action show "Iron Heart" on ABS-CBN.

