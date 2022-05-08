Maricel Laxa takes pride in childrenâ€™s creative pursuits

Maricel Laxa takes pride in children’s creative pursuits

After her successful stint in the Mano Po TV adaptation, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan is now starring in GMA 7’s Apoy Sa Langit. Thanks to the encouragement of her children, she’s enjoying her second wind in acting.

Before family life beckoned her, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan was a thespian. She embraced the craft of reading the text and understanding the subtext and context of any character given on her plate. The actress reached her peak and won the critics’ admiration for her performances. But she was also ready to take the backseat to fulfill her duties as a wife and a mom.

More than a year ago, she returned to TV acting via a Christmas-themed drama series and continued on in Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune on GMA 7.

Maricel, the veteran actress, has shown her creative instinct to put herself in someone else’s shoes remains there and sharp. That gift will be seen again in the Kapuso Afternoon Prime series, Apoy Sa Langit, where she plays the lead character Gemma. It airs from Monday to Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

As a mother, Maricel is happy to see her children pursue things they love. ‘I’d really like to just support them and I’m just really blessed to see that they are now carving their own space, their own platforms, their own following,’ says she

“I’m thankful, I’m excited and I’m looking forward to more things to come,” said Maricel of scoring a follow-up project to her successful stint in the Mano Po TV adaptation and getting another chance to collaborate again with colleagues in a recent virtual press conference.

“Ako kasi ang dami-daming taon nang dumaan, tapos parang nag-iba na yung buhay ko, nag-iba na yung sistema ko,” she reflected on her second wind in acting, “and then ‘pag bumalik ka pala dun sa isang mahal mo, parang hindi mo talaga nakakalimutan yun, and then muscle memory na lang yung gumagana, tapos ‘pag bukas yung isip mo at puso mo, marami ka pang matututunan, kaya exciting (when you return to something that you love, you seem not to forget it and (you rely on your) muscle memory. If you have an open mind and your heart is in it, you will learn more and that makes it exciting).”

What also made Maricel give acting another try was the encouragement she received from her children.

“Sabi nila (they tell me), ‘Mom, we’re fine. You’ve given us enough time. It’s time for you to shine now,’” shared she. “I didn’t think of myself coming back to showbiz or even imagining na magkakaroon pa ako nang second wind and season na ma-e-enjoy ko talaga.”

The actress was happy to have been rediscovering acting because “I have their blessing and excited silang malaman kung ano yung mga bago kong natututunan. Tapos, marami rin akong na-e-explore na mga bagay na nagugulat ako (My kids are excited to know new things that I’m learning and I’m also exploring things that surprise me).” She was also doing it for her growth as an artist and “the opportunities just presented themselves at the perfect time” to her.

Like her Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune character named Valerie, Maricel’s Gemma is also a mother, and a wife, whose husband is cheating on her.

“Actually, maganda yung (it’s a good thing) that there’s this kind of director like direk Laurice Guillen that stretches you beyond your capabilities na pati ako na-su-surprise na ‘Ah, may kaya pa akong ganun na i-express’ kasi in reality, wala naman akong asawang nag-loloko,” said she. “Mahirap yung hugutan, pero may isang Gemma na talagang na ininbrace ko at si Gemma ay napaka-multi-faceted na tao and because of the guidance of direk Laurice, I’m able to bring some sort of justice to who Gemma is. I’m trying, I’m a work in progress, like I always tell direk that I’m just so happy that she is patient with me.”

It has helped her to immerse into the role and manage her jitters since it’s Maricel’s first time to work with the lady director, whom she finds the latter’s stamina, strength and abilities are just incredible.

“Sa totoo lang, malaking nerbiyos yung pinagdadaanan ko nung first few weeks,” shared she, “pero nakita ko kasi ito na isang bagay na mag-e-elevate dun sa pag-understand ko kung ano ba ang ibig sabihin ng pagiging aktor and natutuwa ako kasi mahilig akong mag-aral at ito yung next thing na pinag-aaralan ko, na marami akong natututunan at nakatutuwa talaga dahil marami kapang pwedeng malaman at matututunan sa buhay (But I see it as a way to elevate my understanding about being an actor, I like learning and I’m happy about the thought that I can still learn more).”

Also proof to her enthusiasm to learn are her bachelor’s and graduate degrees in Social Sciences and Family Life and Child Development, all earned from the University of the Philippines.

As a mother, Maricel is proud about the creative industries her children have forayed into.

“Donny is the one who is in showbiz,” said she. “Hannah is more of a creator in digital platforms. Then, my daughter Ella is more on the lifestyle area. Benj is in the music industry. Sa akin namamangha ako every time I see them that they are pursuing the things that they really love. I’d really like to just support them and I’m just really blessed to see that they are now carving their own space, their own platforms, their own following.” Solana is her and husband Anthony Pangilinan’s youngest child.

Although parents like her give their children the space to grow and think things for themselves, Maricel always gives them reminders to appreciate life and its blessings.

“Ang palagi kong reminder is sana kung anuman yung na-e-experience ninyo ngayon na success, sana ginagamit ninyo yun para sa mabuting paraan, na maka-inspire din kayo ng iba pang mga tao na maabot din nila yung mga dreams and aspirations nila (I always remind them to put whatever success they may have to good use and to inspire others in reaching their dreams and inspirations),” said she. “So, that’s where I am right now.”