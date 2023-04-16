^

'Maria Clara at Ibarra' no. 1 show on Netflix Philippines, fans petition for worldwide release

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 16, 2023 | 5:34pm
Just like its TV premiere last October 2022, the historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra" started its first three days of streaming on Netflix Philippines as the most-watched series on the weekend of April 15 and 16, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7's historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra" constantly trended on Twitter and registered double-digit TV ratings while it aired from October last year to February this year. 

It has again proven its appeal when it surged to the top spot as the most-watched show on Netflix Philippines for two straight days, just after it started streaming last Friday. 

Even the hashtag #MariaClaraatIbarraonNetflix trended on Friday and yesterday as old and new viewers alike started streaming the show that stars Dennis Trillo, Julie Anne San Jose, David Licauco and Barbie Forteza. 

Its director and cast expressed their gratitude for the public's continued patronage of their show more than a month after its last episode aired last February 24. 

Creative headwriter Suzette Doctolero posted her appreciation on Twitter. 

"Maria Clara at Ibarra" tells the story of Klay (Forteza), a nursing student who finds herself being transported into the world of Dr. Jose Rizal's novel "Noli Me Tangere," set during the Spanish colonial era of the Philippines.  

She meets the show's titular characters, the engaged couple, Maria Clara (Julie Anne San Jose) and Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo), as well as some of the novel's iconic characters, including Padre Damaso (Tirso Cruz III), Padre Salvi (Juancho Trivino), Sisa (Andrea Torres) and Elias (Rocco Nacino). 

Klay also meets Ibarra's close friend, Fidel (David Licauco), with whom she establishes a love-hate relationship. 

While many fans in the Philippines are happy to rewatch the show, many fans residing in other countries/territories are hoping the show will also be available in their location. Some left comments on social media and Netflix's pages asking to release the show worldwide. 

