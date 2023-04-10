James Reid, Issa Pressman celebrate Easter in Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored celebrity couple James Reid and Issa Pressman were spotted celebrating Easter Sunday in Palawan.

Photos of the two went viral in different social media sites.

According to reports, James and Issa were in Port Barton in San Vicente, Palawan.

The rumored couple, however, has no posts in their social media accounts regarding their Palawan vacation.

Last month, Issa posted photos of her and James holding hands, fueling romance rumors. It can be recalled that Issa was allegedly the reason behind James and Nadine Lustre's breakup.

James clarified recently that past rumors alleging that Issa was the reason behind his breakup with Nadine were just that — rumors.

James, however, gave a hint that he’s happy with his relationship with Issa today.

“I’m only gonna say this once. The past rumors about Issa are just that, rumors,” James wrote on his Instagram story.

James also said that he’s happiest he’s ever been today.

“I usually NEVER address bashers or get involved in hate culture but I feel the need to speak up now because this is the start of something beautiful. And I’m not gonna let anyone take that from me,” he said.

“All you need to know from me is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” he added.

