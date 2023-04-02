^

Bianca King shares photos of her first child

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 2, 2023 | 1:11pm
Bianca King shares photos of her first child
Bianca King with her first child.
Bianca King, Argel Diosep Photography via Instagram

 

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca King posted several videos and photos of her first child with her non-showbiz husband Ralph Wintle on Instagram. 

In one of the videos, Bianca is shown in various stages of her pregnancy. The end of the clip shows her carrying her child. 

Actress Iza Calzado left a comment on the post of her sister-in-law. "There they are!"

Bianca's husband, Ralph, is the brother of Iza's husband, Ben Wintle. 

Iza herself recently announced the birth of her firstborn, Deia Amihan, named after her famous TV character, Amihan, in "Encantadia." 

Bianca and Ralph are based in Australia, where they tied the knot in 2021. The actress announced her pregnancy in August last year. 

