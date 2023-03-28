^

Iza Calzado shows new baby named after her 'Encantadia' character

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 3:12pm
Iza Calzado shows new baby named after her 'Encantadia' character
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Iza Calzado finally introduced her first child to the public. 

In her Instagram account, Iza showed a glimpse of her baby, showing her hands, mouth and chin. 

Iza named her daughter after her character in GMA-7 series "Encantadia." She was born last January 26. 

"Words can't describe the love we're feeling as we introduce our precious baby girl, Deia Amihan Calzado Wintle," she said.

"She's already stolen our hearts and brought so much joy into our lives," she added. "We're so grateful for the love and support from our family and friends, and can't wait for all the adventures that lie ahead."

Celebrities such as Gabbi Garcia, Maureen Wroblewitz, Bea Alonzo, Dawn Zulueta, and Regine Velasquez, to name a few, congratulated Iza.

It can be recalled that Iza posted last January 26 her maternity shoot wherein she wore an "Encantadia"-inspired costume.

"She’s giving Sanggre vibes," Iza captioned the post. 

RELATED: 'Sanggre vibes': Iza Calzado stunning in maternity shoot

