Behati Prinsloo shows glimpse of 3rd baby with Adam Levine

MANILA, Philippines — Supermodel Behati Prinsloo showed a glimpse of her newborn baby with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

In her Instagram account, the supermodel posted photos of their kids, including Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

In one of the photos, Behati showed their newborn baby's feet laying on her legs.

Behati and Adam haven't announced the baby's name or sex.

"It’s zoned defense, as they say. It’s awesome,” Adam told Ryan Seacrest in "On-Air with Ryan Seacrest."

“I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos.”

Behati broke the news that they are expecting another baby last September.

The news, however, was overshadowed by Adam's alleged cheating scandal with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Sumner claimed that she and Adam saw each other for a year and was even asked by the vocalist if he could name his upcoming baby after her.

Adam denied that he's having an affair, but took responsibility for having “poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.”

RELATED: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo welcome third child