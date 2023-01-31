^

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo welcome third child

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 31, 2023 | 11:12am
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo welcome third child
Celebrity couple Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo.
Behati Prinsloo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Maroon 5 vocalist Adam Levine and former Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo welcomed their third baby. 

In a report by People, a source confirmed the couple welcomed their baby next to their first two children, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. 

Adam and Behati discussed last year, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, that they wanted to expand their family. 

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," Behati said. 

"You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows? We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it," she added. 

Last September, Adam has been accused of having an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh. 

Sumner took to her TikTok account to claim that she and the "Beautiful Mistakes" singer had a relationship for about a year and during that time, Adam allegedly "exploited" and "manipulated" her.

"I'm just going to rip the Band-Aid off... I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria's Secret model," she said. 

A screenshot of the conversation also showed Adam allegedly wanting to name his upcoming child with Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo as Sumner. 

"Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious," he said.

