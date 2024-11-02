Bless you, Luce: Vatican unveils new anime-inspired mascot

MANILA, Philippines — The Vatican revealed its new mascot for Holy Year 2025, Luce, inspired by pop culture, specifically anime.

The Pro-prefect of the Vatican's Dicastery for Evangelization Archbishop Salvatore Rino Fisichella unveiled Luce, which means "light" in Italian, during a press conference earlier this week.

Fisichella said in a statement Luce was created "from the desire to enter into the world of pop culture, so loved by our young people."

The blue-haired Luce wears a yellow sailor's raincoat reflecting the Vatican flag's colors, muddied green boots, and a colorful rosary around her neck, all the colors making up the "Pilgrims of Hope" Jubilee logo. It is designed by Simone Legno.

Luce also has a walking stick or bordone that pilgrims use, and the light shaped like a shell shining in her big, bright eyes symbolizes the vision of the Light of God and the journey toward it.

The character has several companions: Santino the Dog, Iubi the Angel, Aura the Dove, and fellow pilgrims from around the world, Fe, Xin, and Sky.

Legno expressed his gratitude on his social media accounts for the opportunity to bring his "humble artistic contribution, pop-culture, kawaii-culture to the Holy See."

"In my work, I am fortunate to engage with the many cultures of the world, constantly searching for a contemporary and universal language that I strive to bring into my compositions," Legno continued. "The Jubilee is undoubtedly a unique opportunity for encounter and dialogue for millions of people, including many young people."

"I hope that the pilgrim Luce and her traveling friends, can represent the sentiments that resonate in the hearts of the younger generations. It's a marvelous experience and a joyful light that I will bring within me for the rest of my life," he ended.

