^

Entertainment

Guinness World Records names The Weeknd 'most popular artist'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 26, 2023 | 9:15am
Guinness World Records names The Weeknd 'most popular artist'
The Weeknd’s "After Hours" is now the biggest-selling album in the world. It is No. 1 in several charts in the US, in his native Canada and in other countries.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian hip-hop artist The Weeknd has been dubbed by Guinness World Records as the "most popular artist" in the world today after setting two new records.

The Weeknd's newly-obtained records are for "most monthly listeners on Spotify" with 111.4 million as of March 20, 2023 and for being the "first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify." 

The closest competitors to the prior record are Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Shakira, Taylor Swift, and Rihanna — all roughly 30 million monthly listeners less — while the nearest male artist is Ed Sheeran at 77.5 million.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, was previously awarded the record for "most streamed album on Spotify in 2015" and "most consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 by a solo male artist."

The Weeknd's Spotify numbers received a significant boost following the release of his and Grande's "Die For You" remix, which went viral on TikTok and peaked at the Billboard Hot 100 — the seventh chart-topper for both artists.

Related: Bacolod eyes Guinness record for mass wedding

The original track was first released in The Weeknd’s album "Starboy" back in 2016 and only topped charts six years later, the longest climb for a non-holiday song on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Starboy" is his third album to have mutliple number one singles following his "Beauty Behind the Madness" and "After Hours." The late Michael Jackson is the only other male solo artist who achieved the same feat.

"Die For You" was the second collaboration between The Weeknd and Grande after 2014's "Love Me Harder" and was succeeded by 2020's "Off the Table" and the 2021 remix of "Save Your Tears."

His track, "Blinding Lights," from "After Hours," is still the most-streamed song on Spotify with over 3.4 billion streams as of February 2023. It dethroned Sheeran's "Shape of You," which held the recognition since September 2017.

Other popular songs by The Weeknd include "Can't Feel My Face," "Earned It," "Pray For Me" with Kendrick Lamar, "Starboy" and "I Feel It Coming," both featuring Daft Punk.

RELATED: The Weeknd’s Dawn FM is existential sound trip

ABEL TESFAYE

ED SHEERAN AND THE WEEKND

GUINNESS

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Donny Pangilinan catches up to sister Ella's art exhibit

Donny Pangilinan catches up to sister Ella's art exhibit

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
A little traffic was not going to stop actor-singer Donny Pangilinan from supporting his older sister Ella who is participating...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA Sparkle teen actor Andrei Sison killed in car accident

GMA Sparkle teen actor Andrei Sison killed in car accident

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso teen actor Andrei Sison passed away due to a car accident earlier today. He was 16 years old. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nagulat din po ako': Yassi Pressman on James Reid, Issa Pressman rumored romance

'Nagulat din po ako': Yassi Pressman on James Reid, Issa Pressman rumored romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Yassi Pressman revealed that she and Nadine Lustre are in good terms amid the rumored romance between her sister Issa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hugh Grant: Romcoms are a &lsquo;big fat lie&rsquo;

Hugh Grant: Romcoms are a ‘big fat lie’

10 hours ago
Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bamboo: I enjoy working with kids

Bamboo: I enjoy working with kids

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
He has been described in the press as the “last man standing” in the Philippine franchise of The Voice.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jeon Do-yeon: A new action heroine is born in Kill Boksoon

Jeon Do-yeon: A new action heroine is born in Kill Boksoon

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 10 hours ago
South Korean star Jeon Do-yeon is versatility personified. From most recently playing an endearing adoptive mom in the Netflix...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Licauco remains humble amid newfound fame

David Licauco remains humble amid newfound fame

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
David Licauco, who is currently single, shared the qualities that he is looking for in a potential partner and said that he...
Entertainment
fbtw
The North is shaping up as future pop-music capital

The North is shaping up as future pop-music capital

By Baby A. Gil | 10 hours ago
Great news this week. This is because I came across two absolutely enchanting songs from two exciting Pinoy bands, Cup Of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Learning to love at the right time: 'Walang KaParis' review

Learning to love at the right time: 'Walang KaParis' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
There is no question that the biggest challenge "Walang KaParis" faces is being compared to "Kita Kita," but let it be said...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
"Start-Up" star Nam Joo-hyuk has began his enlistment to the South Korean military last March 20. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with