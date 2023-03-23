Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly are 'on a break' â€” reports

^

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly are 'on a break' — reports

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 3:42pm
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the latter's "Life In Pink" premiere on June 27, 2022 in New York City.
Getty Images via AFP / Jamie McCarthy

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are pausing their wedding plans to take some time apart, according to several media reports.

A source told magazine Us Weekly that the two artists are "currently on a break but are still in contact... They are very hot and cold."

Megan and MGK have been together since June 2020, becoming engaged in January 2022 but have yet to announce a wedding date — and such plans may be further delayed.

"They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other," the Us Weekly source added.

Break-up rumors between the two hit an all-time high last month when they attended a party together but Megan flew back home before being able to watch a scheduled performance her fiancé had lined up, a result of a big fight according to a different source.

Megan later denied rumors that MGK had cheated on her, but their relationship isn't as steady at the moment, amplified by the fact she deleted all photos with MGK and unfollowed him on Instagram.

"[Megan] isn’t sure where things stand with MGK, and it’s complicated at the moment," said yet another source. "They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal. That’s not something that just goes away overnight. However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work. It’s all up in the air right now."

Furthermore, Megan attended the Oscars after-party hosted by Vanity Fair alone and was not wearing the diamond-emerald engagement ring that MGK had given her when he proposed.

At that time, a source told People that the couple haven't split, "They're still trying to sort through things, but most of their friends think it is likely over. They're just not ready to totally call it yet."

MACHINE GUN KELLY

MEGAN FOX
