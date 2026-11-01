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Heidi Klum as severed hand, Zendaya channels Halle Berry for Halloween

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 1, 2026 | 4:28pm
Heidi Klum as severed hand, Zendaya channels Halle Berry for Halloween
Zendaya (right) channels Halle Berry's look to the 2000 premiere of her "X-Men" movie. Heidi Klum (left) outdoes herself for her Halloween 2026 costume.
Law Roach, Heidi Klum via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — A year after dressing as Medusa, supermodel Heidi Klum morphed into a gory giant hand for her annual Halloween party.

Klum, known for elaborate Halloween transformations, was barely recognizable in this year's costume.

As seen on her Instagram posts, Heidi donned a massive prosthetic modeled after her own left hand that engulfed nearly her entire frame. The wrist ended in bloody tendons, while the fingers were adorned with rings and long red nails, two of which concealed her feet in heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

 

If Heidi was barely recognizable, Zendaya's costume immediately took people back to the New York premiere of "X-Men" in 2000.

Zendaya wore the same vintage Lanvin ensemble Halle Berry wore to the premiere: a printed string bikini top and matching low-rise, wide-leg trousers from the fashion house's Fall 2000 collection. She completed the look with pointed-toe heels, tinted sunglasses and a pixie cut reminiscent of Berry's hairstyle at the time.

Her longtime stylist Law Roach posted Zendaya's Halloween look on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

 

Zendaya's fellow Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal, meanwhile, pulled off a character swap for Halloween.

Downey, best known in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man, donned Pascal's Mister Fantastic suit. Pascal joined the MCU as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, in the 2025 film "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

Pascal, meanwhile, wore the Doctor Doom costume, the character Downey is set to play in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday," which opens in Philippine cinemas on December 16.

RELATED: ‘Freaky Riri’: Rhian Ramos, DenJen channel ‘Obsession,’‘Conjuring’ for Halloween

HALLE BERRY

HALLOWEEN

HEIDI KLUM

PEDRO PASCAL

ROBERT DOWNEY JR

ZENDAYA
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