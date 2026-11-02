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Entertainment

WATCH: Marvin Agustin’s candid reaction to Cochi’s 2nd Bib Gourmand award

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 2, 2026 | 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Marvin Agustin revealed that last year, he thought there was a mistake when he was invited to attend the inaugural launch of Michelin Guide Philippines. But this year, his presence at Thursday’s event was a confirmation that his cochinillo restaurant Cochi, indeed, is one of the finest in the metro. 

Marvin’s Cochi retained its Bib Gourmand rating from last year. It was a relief for the former matinee actor, who has channeled his energy into the food business as a chef-owner of food concepts such as Cochi. 

This time, he is still nervous, but Marvin admitted that the nervousness was different from last year. 

“Magkaiba e. Magkaiba ‘yung kaba and excitement. ‘Yung kaba and excitement the first time was we didn’t know what was happening because we just got an invite to be here. Walang precedent, walang information or wala kaming experience how these kinds of events will go about. Last year, I thought they made a mistake of inviting me,” Marvin told Philstar.com after the unveiling held at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City. 

His Cochi is one of the 31 Bib Gourmands in the 2027 list. 

“This restaurant brings typical Filipino flavors into a modern setting. The menu includes a well-balanced selection of meat, seafood and vegetable dishes,” Michelin wrote about Cochi on its listing. 

Cochi’s star dish is its roasted suckling pig marinated in 12 herbs and spices and slow cooked for three hours. 

For this year, Marvin just feels honored with the consecutive wins for his restaurant and proud of his team. 

“Ngayon naman, nung tinatawag ‘yung mga pangalan, ‘yung parang masarap mabigyan, masakit mawala but it’s something that we all deal with. In life, ganon naman talaga. Pero yun nga. Yung kaba iba sa second time kesa first time. And having this again for the second time is something that I’m just so happy for myself and for my team,” he said. 

Marvin, who spent decades under the intense scrutiny of the public as a matinee idol with several box-office movies, admitted that being a chef and restaurateur was the hardest industry he ventured into.  

“It’s possible if you’re dreaming of being part of this industry. It’s tough. It’s very, very hard. I think this is one of the hardest industries that I’ve been in. Mahirap siya pero fulfilling siya, lalo na ‘pag nakikita mong masaya ‘yung customers at napupuri ‘yung trabaho ng entire team.  That’s the most fulfilling part,” Marvin ended. 

RELATED: LIST: 31 Michelin Bib Gourmand 2027 picks include 10 debutantes

MARVIN AGUSTIN

MICHELIN

MICHELIN GUIDE
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