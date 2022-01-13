



















































 
























Fashion and Beauty


'Two halves of the same soul': Machine Gun Kelly explains engagement ring design for Megan Fox




Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 13, 2022 | 1:10pm
 





'Two halves of the same soul': Machine Gun Kelly explains engagement ring design for Megan Fox
American rapper Machine Gun Kelly proposing to actress Megan Fox (left) with a ring he designed (right).
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly via Instagram, screenshots




MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are now engaged. 


The engagement was announced by Megan in her Instagram account posting video of Kelly’s proposal. 


“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,” Megan wrote. 


“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes …and then we drank each other’s blood,” she added. 


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)







 


For his part, Kelly posted a close up look of the engagement ring with emerald and diamond. 


 








 


“Yes, in this life and every life beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he wrote. 

 


 
















 



MEGAN FOX

















Philstar

























    

