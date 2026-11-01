Solenn, Erwan Heussaff mourn father Louis Paul

Solenn Heussaff with her father Louis Paul, who died on Saturday, October 31, 2026 following years of battling dementia.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and visual artist Solenn Heussaff and entrepreneur and content creator Erwan Heussaff are mourning the death of their father, Louis Paul Heussaff, who died on Saturday, October 31, after living with dementia for the past few years.

Solenn posted a single heart emoji alongside a photo of herself hugging her father on Instagram on Sunday.

Her mother, Cynthia Heussaff, also wrote about her husband's struggles with dementia.

"While the last few years have been difficult, we hope that those who knew and loved him will remember him for the person he was, keep his spirited tales alive and cherish their happiest memories of him," Cynthia wrote.

Apart from Solenn and Erwan, Louis and Cynthia also have a daughter named Vanessa.

Louis was a former sailor in the French Navy who hailed from Brittany, France. He headed Supply Oilfield Services Inc. (SOS), a company involved in the oil and gas industry.

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