^

Entertainment

Solenn, Erwan Heussaff mourn father Louis Paul

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 1, 2026 | 10:51am
Solenn, Erwan Heussaff mourn father Louis Paul
Solenn Heussaff with her father Louis Paul, who died on Saturday, October 31, 2026 following years of battling dementia.
Solenn, Cynthia Heussaff via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and visual artist Solenn Heussaff and entrepreneur and content creator Erwan Heussaff are mourning the death of their father, Louis Paul Heussaff, who died on Saturday, October 31, after living with dementia for the past few years.

Solenn posted a single heart emoji alongside a photo of herself hugging her father on Instagram on Sunday.

Her mother, Cynthia Heussaff, also wrote about her husband's struggles with dementia.

"While the last few years have been difficult, we hope that those who knew and loved him will remember him for the person he was, keep his spirited tales alive and cherish their happiest memories of him," Cynthia wrote.

Apart from Solenn and Erwan, Louis and Cynthia also have a daughter named Vanessa.

Louis was a former sailor in the French Navy who hailed from Brittany, France. He headed Supply Oilfield Services Inc. (SOS), a company involved in the oil and gas industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Solenn Heussaff (@solenn)

RELATED: Solenn Heussaff among 15 Filipinos to exhibit at Paris Art Week

ERWAN HEUSSAFF

SOLENN HEUSSAFF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
WilBea: &lsquo;We&rsquo;re more than a love team&rsquo;

WilBea: ‘We’re more than a love team’

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 4 days ago
Bea Binene and Wilbert Ross have rated their real-life closeness a perfect 10, but the actors behind the popular WilBea pairing...
Entertainment
fbtw
ALAMAT shares &lsquo;legendary experience&rsquo; as a group

ALAMAT shares ‘legendary experience’ as a group

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 4 days ago
P-pop group ALAMAT is poised to stage its major solo concert, “ALAMAT: The Legendary Experience,” on Nov. 8 at...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;CineProd + Photo Expo 2027&rsquo; to bring filmmakers, artists and content creators together

‘CineProd + Photo Expo 2027’ to bring filmmakers, artists and content creators together

By Leah C. Salterio | 4 days ago
Bringing together the worlds of filmmaking, broadcasting, photography, digital media, content creation, livestreaming and...
Entertainment
fbtw
What &lsquo;VHS&rsquo; director Darryl Yap fears the most

What ‘VHS’ director Darryl Yap fears the most

By Nathalie Tomada | 8 days ago
Controversial filmmaker Darryl Yap has taken up a new genre.
Entertainment
fbtw
Maricel Soriano, Maris Racal tie for Best Actress at PMPC Star Awards

Maricel Soriano, Maris Racal tie for Best Actress at PMPC Star Awards

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
It's a tie for Marya and Maris. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Bongga' Zara Larsson brings summer heat to Manila, eyes stadium for next return

'Bongga' Zara Larsson brings summer heat to Manila, eyes stadium for next return

By Janelle Liong | 20 hours ago
The "Queen of Summer" declares summer isn't over even as the Philippines is in the thick of holiday s...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Filipino horror podcasts keep ghost stories alive

How Filipino horror podcasts keep ghost stories alive

By John Marwin Elao | 21 hours ago
“It was like he was not being allowed to share the story.” 
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda confirms he, Kris Aquino eye talk show return

Boy Abunda confirms he, Kris Aquino eye talk show return

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
The King and Queen back together again? We shall see.
Entertainment
fbtw
Remembering Patrick Stewart, star of 'X-Men,' 'Star Trek' franchises

Remembering Patrick Stewart, star of 'X-Men,' 'Star Trek' franchises

1 day ago
A proud Yorkshireman, Patrick Stewart "wore his heart on his sleeve, which made him a man to rely on, to admire and in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with